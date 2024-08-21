South Side Hand Me Downs's Silent Auction

This necklace is for all moms or moms that who have lost a loved one to suicide. Percentage of the money goes to suicide awareness some of the money will go towards giving back to Southside hand me down retail store.

This necklace is for all moms or moms that who have lost a loved one to suicide. Percentage of the money goes to suicide awareness some of the money will go towards giving back to Southside hand me down retail store.

More details...