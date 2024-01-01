Casper Pride Drag Show 5PM SHOW

Casper Pride's ninth annual drag show is back and thanks to your support over the years, it's TWICE as big! Come out for a night of entertainment by Kai Lee Mykels and company with TWO shows!

This is the annual fundraiser for Casper PRIDE and these tickets are HOT!

If you aren't able to get a ticket, please email [email protected] to get on the wait list.

Doors open at 4:00pm and the show starts at 5:00pm. This is located at Backwards Distilling Company at 158 Progress Circle in Mills, Wyoming.

Limited seating available. One drink included with your ticket. This is in a warehouse so check the weather for the day and dress accordingly. 21+ only. Security will be on site.