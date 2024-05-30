One for Multiple: One Night. One Goal. Multiple Sclerosis.

Ticket includes entry to the fundraiser, dinner by Brasato Authentic Italian Catering, drinks (non-alcoholic & limited alcoholic beverages), access to silent auction, entertainment & a night of FUNdraising!
Children 9 & Under General Admission
$40
Ticket includes entry to the fundraiser, dinner by Brasato Authentic Italian Catering, unlimited kids drinks, entertainment & a night of FUNdraising!
Add a donation for National Multiple Sclerosis Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!