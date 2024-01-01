Please join us for the "Shine Like Tony" Casino Night Fundraiser, a benefit for the Anthony Iiams Memorial Foundation – $25.00/person (Age 21+ event). Enjoy the thrill of blackjack, craps, roulette, mouse races, Plinko, raffles and live music! You will receive $5000 in "funny money" to start your gameplay. Indulge in complimentary snacks and drinks, while donations are warmly welcomed. Your generosity supports scholarships for local studio dancers, high school dance teams, aspiring college dancers, as well as our favorite causes-Children's Mercy & the Arthritis Foundation. Let's unite for an evening of games and giving, empowering our dance community. Join us in making a difference! #shineliketony