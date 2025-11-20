E2L Virtual VIP and Gala Tickets

Virtual E2L Screening
Jan. 19th 5pm to 8pm
Join us for a unique online experience designed to celebrate 20 years of Afrikan centered education. Our Virtual E2L Screening offers an intimate look into the world of Kilombo Academic and Cultural Institute. Engage with us as we explore stories and lessons that highlight our commitment to cultural excellence and community empowerment.
Your support is an investment which goes towards a network of independent schools. Kilombo, TSK Prep, and Goshen Hebrew Academy and our collective mission to nurture young leaders rooted in identity, culture, and knowledge.
Thank you for your investment and support.
This ticket does not include the Gala
Welcome to the E2L Gala!
Date & Time: March 22 | 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Location: RETREAT at The Gathering Spot
1115 Howell Ml Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Join the Kilombo Academic & Cultural Institute for an evening of culture and community. We're gathering to celebrate our Afrikan heritage with music, food, and a shared commitment to education.
Event Highlights:
Your participation supports our mission of fostering strong, informed leaders among Afrikan descendants. Let's come together as a community, rich in pride and history.
Join us for a unique celebration that blends culture, learning, and community with the Kilombo Academic & Cultural Institute's VIP Virtual and Gala Package.
Choose this package to experience our Afrikan-centered event from home, featuring live performances, insightful discussions, and vibrant cultural expressions.
Secure your access, and support an educational journey that champions Afrikan heritage and empowers future leaders. Together, we nurture minds and hearts with purpose and pride.
VIP Show (Online via Zoom)
$
