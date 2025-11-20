E2L Virtual VIP and Gala Tickets

Virtual E2L Screening

Jan. 19th 5pm to 8pm





Join us for a unique online experience designed to celebrate 20 years of Afrikan centered education. Our Virtual E2L Screening offers an intimate look into the world of Kilombo Academic and Cultural Institute. Engage with us as we explore stories and lessons that highlight our commitment to cultural excellence and community empowerment.





Your support is an investment which goes towards a network of independent schools. Kilombo, TSK Prep, and Goshen Hebrew Academy and our collective mission to nurture young leaders rooted in identity, culture, and knowledge.





Thank you for your investment and support.





This ticket does not include the Gala