E2L Virtual VIP and Gala Tickets

🌐 Virtual VIP Pre-show And After Show (Virtual Ticket Only)
Virtual E2L Screening

Jan. 19th 5pm to 8pm


Join us for a unique online experience designed to celebrate 20 years of Afrikan centered education. Our Virtual E2L Screening offers an intimate look into the world of Kilombo Academic and Cultural Institute. Engage with us as we explore stories and lessons that highlight our commitment to cultural excellence and community empowerment.


Your support is an investment which goes towards a network of independent schools. Kilombo, TSK Prep, and Goshen Hebrew Academy and our collective mission to nurture young leaders rooted in identity, culture, and knowledge.


Thank you for your investment and support.


This ticket does not include the Gala

E2L Gala Ticket Only
Welcome to the E2L Gala!


Date & Time: March 22 | 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: RETREAT at The Gathering Spot

1115 Howell Ml Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA


Join the Kilombo Academic & Cultural Institute for an evening of culture and community. We're gathering to celebrate our Afrikan heritage with music, food, and a shared commitment to education.

Event Highlights:

  • 🎶 Afrikan-inspired performances
  • 🍴 Traditional cuisine
  • 🛍️ Cultural displays

Your participation supports our mission of fostering strong, informed leaders among Afrikan descendants. Let's come together as a community, rich in pride and history.

VIP Virtual and Gala Package
Join us for a unique celebration that blends culture, learning, and community with the Kilombo Academic & Cultural Institute's VIP Virtual and Gala Package.


Choose this package to experience our Afrikan-centered event from home, featuring live performances, insightful discussions, and vibrant cultural expressions.


Secure your access, and support an educational journey that champions Afrikan heritage and empowers future leaders. Together, we nurture minds and hearts with purpose and pride.


Date & Time: March 22 | 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.


Location: RETREAT at The Gathering Spot

1115 Howell Ml Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318


VIP Show (Online via Zoom)

