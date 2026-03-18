Educational Empowerment Project, Inc.

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Educational Empowerment Project, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

E2P Silent Auction

Jason Kelce Signed Eagles Helmet item
Jason Kelce Signed Eagles Helmet item
Jason Kelce Signed Eagles Helmet
$100

Starting bid

Own a piece of Philadelphia Eagles history with this signed helmet. The helmet is signed by former player Jason Kelce.

Saquon Barkley Signed Eagles Helmet item
Saquon Barkley Signed Eagles Helmet item
Saquon Barkley Signed Eagles Helmet
$100

Starting bid

Own a piece of Philadelphia Eagles history with this signed helmet. The helmet is signed by Saquon Barkley.

Stavra Portrait Session item
Stavra Portrait Session
$100

Starting bid

Stavra Fine Art Portraits $1500 Gift Certificate. Includes (1) Classic Portrait session and (1) Heirloom Portrait on canvas.

Bob Wolper Photographs item
Bob Wolper Photographs item
Bob Wolper Photographs
$100

Starting bid

Photographs by Bob Wolper

"Missing The Point" Orsay Museum, Paris

and

Ponte Vecchio, Florence Italy


Bob Wolper Photographs item
Bob Wolper Photographs item
Bob Wolper Photographs
$100

Starting bid

Photographs by Bob Wolper


Magyar Cowboys and Horses, Budapest Hungary

And

Moraine Lak, Alberta Canada

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