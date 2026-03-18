E2P Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Own a piece of Philadelphia Eagles history with this signed helmet. The helmet is signed by former player Jason Kelce.
Starting bid
Own a piece of Philadelphia Eagles history with this signed helmet. The helmet is signed by Saquon Barkley.
Starting bid
Stavra Fine Art Portraits $1500 Gift Certificate. Includes (1) Classic Portrait session and (1) Heirloom Portrait on canvas.
Starting bid
Photographs by Bob Wolper
"Missing The Point" Orsay Museum, Paris
and
Ponte Vecchio, Florence Italy
Starting bid
Photographs by Bob Wolper
Magyar Cowboys and Horses, Budapest Hungary
And
Moraine Lak, Alberta Canada
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