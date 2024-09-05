NAWIC Tri-Region Forum 2025

This ticket includes all general and education sessions plus networking and industry lunches on Wednesday, 5/7 and Thursday 5/8 only. Includes Industry Expo both days and Welcome Reception on 5/7. Please note - NAWIC Night Out is not included with this pass, but can be purchased separately.

This ticket includes all general and education sessions plus networking and industry lunches on Wednesday, 5/7 and Thursday 5/8 only. Includes Industry Expo both days and Welcome Reception on 5/7. Please note - NAWIC Night Out is not included with this pass, but can be purchased separately.

More details...