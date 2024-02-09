Run for Hope 5K Run/ Walk

Preregistration by April 1 guarantees t-shirt order.
Here, you will purchase a "ticket" for each person you are registering at this time.
Additional space is available below to enter the name, age, gender, and t-shirt sizes for those additional individuals which you are registering.
Preregistration by April 1 guarantees t-shirt order.
Here, you will purchase a "ticket" for each person you are registering at this time.
Additional space is available below to enter the name, age, gender, and t-shirt sizes for those additional individuals which you are registering.
Adult RACE DAY registration
$30
Preregistration by April 1 guarantees t-shirt order.
Here, you will purchase a "ticket" for each person you are registering at this time.
Additional space is available below to enter the name, age, gender, and t-shirt sizes for those additional individuals which you are registering.
Preregistration by April 1 guarantees t-shirt order.
Here, you will purchase a "ticket" for each person you are registering at this time.
Additional space is available below to enter the name, age, gender, and t-shirt sizes for those additional individuals which you are registering.
Youth Race Day Registration
$20
Preregistration by April 1 guarantees t-shirt order.
Here, you will purchase a "ticket" for each person you are registering at this time.
Additional space is available below to enter the name, age, gender, and t-shirt sizes for those additional individuals which you are registering.
Preregistration by April 1 guarantees t-shirt order.
Here, you will purchase a "ticket" for each person you are registering at this time.
Additional space is available below to enter the name, age, gender, and t-shirt sizes for those additional individuals which you are registering.
Add a donation for Hope5one Ministry
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!