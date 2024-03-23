Shelter for the animals

We are reaching out to you with a plea for assistance on behalf of the precious animals in our care. Johnson, Pinky, and Spot, are enduring harsh living conditions in a dilapidated metal shed. As the winter weather wreaks havoc on our land, leaving it submerged in mud, our residents are struggling to navigate through these adverse conditions. No animal should have to endure such hardships when a helping hand is within reach. To address these pressing issues, we are seeking your support to acquire a tractor that will enable us to maintain the sanctuary grounds and ensure a safe and healthy environment for our animals. Please consider donating to our campaign, sharing our message with your friends and family, and helping us spread the word. Let's join forces to create a brighter future for our precious residents.

