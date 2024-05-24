Logo
Taste by tanna
common:paymentMethod
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Raffle

🎉🎉🎊🎊, I’m doing three different raffles for Graduation and Mother’s Day … date must be used by 05/24/2024 excluding 05/23/2024 winners will be picked 05/01/2024 🎉🎉🎊🎊


1st raffle vending machine will receive a fully stocked vending machine can be used for graduation or Mother’s Day 

5.00 per entry 


2nd raffle money bouquet you provide the money and you receive a money bouquet with dozen roses and a banner 

8.00 per entry 


3rd raffle mocktail table with signature drink 2 hours up to 35 guests 

10.00 per entry  



there is no limit to amount of entries

common:freeFormsBy