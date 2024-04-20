Grief Walk: Honoring Our Journeys

Join us on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 10 am for a deeply reflective journey at Lake Pflugerville. In collaboration with Sacred Ascension & Hearts2Heal, we invite all ages to come together in a supportive space as we navigate the terrain of grief.





Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Time: 10:00 am

Location: Lake Pflugerville, 18216 Weiss Ln

Meeting Point: Gather by the playground near the pavilion

About the Event:

This grief walk is more than just a stroll; it's an opportunity for introspection, connection, and healing. We will commence our journey with quiet reflections, offering a moment to honor our individual losses and shared experiences.





Following this, we will embark on a 10-minute silent walk, allowing the rhythm of our steps to guide us through our thoughts and emotions.





As we continue our path, we'll have the chance to engage in heartfelt conversations with others who understand the complexities of grief. Walking side by side, we'll find solace in each other's company, knowing that we are not alone in our journeys.





Our walk will culminate in a closing reflection prompt, where we'll share insights and strategies that have aided us in finding healing amidst grief's challenges.





What to Bring:

Comfortable attire suitable for walking

Water bottle

Any personal items or tokens that bring you comfort or honor your loss

Note: Please be mindful of the weather forecast and come prepared for outdoor conditions.





Join us as we honor our losses, support one another, and walk together towards healing. All are welcome. Feel free to wear blue to honor Quibilah Alexander's mom.





For more information or inquiries, please contact [email protected]