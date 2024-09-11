Bark in the Park - 2024

This level of sponsorship will support the low cost vaccination clinic: vaccines, supplies, the veterinarian and medical staff. It will facilitate this very important service to the public. Sponsors will receive signage at the event, multiple individual pots on Facebook (over 56k followers) and announcements throughout the day at the event.
Both levels of sponsorship are eligible for a designated space to set up for informational purposes or vendor sales at the event.
$100 Sponsor
$100
You will be sponsoring a K9 demonstration or people/pet contest. We will announce at the event that you have sponsored the presentation. If you are sponsoring a contest, you or someone of your choosing are invited to be a judge of that contest. This level of sponsorship will be listed in multiple group sponsorship posts on our Facebook page.
Vendor Space
$10
Purchase a vendor space at the event!
