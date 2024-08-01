Ohio Unleashed Pub Crawl Sponsorship

Corso Cup Kooozie sponsor (1): $750
Your logo/company name will be in everyone’s
hand as they hold their koozied-up DORA cup
• Logo on the back of pub crawl shirts
• Logo/company name on marketing materials
Corso Cup Kooozie sponsor (1): $750
Your logo/company name will be in everyone’s
hand as they hold their koozied-up DORA cup
• Logo on the back of pub crawl shirts
• Logo/company name on marketing materials
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!