2024 Veterans Day Golf Tournament

171 Sliding Rock Rd

Pickens, SC 29671

Individual Enlistment
$80
18 holes w/cart lunch provided
Foxhole Sponsor
$250
Includes a sign with simple logo or business name and contact information. (You design) on a randomly selected hole Signs are 24” yard signs
Squad Sponsors
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Team Sponsor (4 Players) 4 Players 18 holes w/cart
Gear Sponsors
$750
Door Prizes and Welcome Gifts
Smoke em’ Sponsor
$500
Cigars are a great way to say thank you. Includes a appreciation post on all social media sites A mentioning at the opening ceremony A sign with your logo and contact details along cart path randomly selected
Care Package
$80
Sponsor a Veteran.
Chow Sponsor
$750
Food for the Event Appreciation post on all social media platforms Mentioned at opening ceremony A sign near serving area
Patriot Sponsor
$570
Sponsor a hole and a team. Includes 4 players 18holes with 2 carts Sign on a hole with your logo or business information (you design)
Canteen Sponsor
$500
Beverage for event Includes a sign near serving area with your logo and information
Event Co Sponsor
$1,500
Signs on Cart Paths Signs at entrance and on main event banner Link on website Mention on social media platforms 1 team enlistment Special mentioning at opening ceremony A plaque of appreciation from TVAG
Main Event Sponsor
$5,000
Private Dinner invitation with investors of TVAG Bigger Signs on Cart Paths Large Sign at entrance and on main event banner Page and links on website Grand Mentioning on social media platforms 1 team enlistment Grand mentioning at opening ceremony A presentation at closing ceremony A plaque of appreciation from TVAG A forever mention in history of the TVAG annual Veterans Day Golf Tournament
