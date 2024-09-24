2024 Veterans Day Golf Tournament

Includes a sign with simple logo or business name and contact information. (You design) on a randomly selected hole
Signs are 24” yard signs
Squad Sponsors
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Team Sponsor (4 Players)
4 Players
18 holes w/cart
Gear Sponsors
$750
Door Prizes and Welcome Gifts
Door Prizes and Welcome Gifts
Smoke em’ Sponsor
$500
Cigars are a great way to say thank you.
Includes a appreciation post on all social media sites
A mentioning at the opening ceremony
A sign with your logo and contact details along cart path randomly selected
Care Package
$80
Sponsor a Veteran.
Chow Sponsor
$750
Food for the Event
Appreciation post on all social media platforms
Mentioned at opening ceremony
A sign near serving area
Patriot Sponsor
$570
Sponsor a hole and a team.
Includes 4 players 18holes with 2 carts
Sign on a hole with your logo or business information (you design)
Canteen Sponsor
$500
Beverage for event
Includes a sign near serving area with your logo and information
Event Co Sponsor
$1,500
Signs on Cart Paths
Signs at entrance and on main event banner
Link on website
Mention on social media platforms
1 team enlistment
Special mentioning at opening ceremony
A plaque of appreciation from TVAG
Main Event Sponsor
$5,000
Private Dinner invitation with investors of TVAG
Bigger Signs on Cart Paths
Large Sign at entrance and on main event banner
Page and links on website
Grand Mentioning on social media platforms
1 team enlistment
Grand mentioning at opening ceremony
A presentation at closing ceremony
A plaque of appreciation from TVAG
A forever mention in history of the TVAG annual Veterans Day Golf Tournament
Add a donation for Veterans Advocacy Group
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!