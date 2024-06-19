Private Ski Lessons at Roundtop Ski Resort

Select "Other" and $0 when bidding to avoid added fees. DETAILS: All Day Lift Tickets and Private Ski Lesson for 1-4 people at Roundtop Mountain Resort for Winter 24/25. Located in Lewisberry, PA, just north of York and approximately 1 hr 15 min. from Baltimore. TERMS: Package includes up to 4 all day Lift Tickets and a 2 hour Private Lesson for beginner to intermediate skiers of all ages with PSIA Certified Instructor Emily Meoli. Lessons available Mon. - Fri. any time or on Sat. or Sun. evenings. Lesson date and time arranged prior to or during the next ski season. VALUE: $735

