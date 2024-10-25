Sponsorship Opportunities for the AHS Athletic Boosters
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
● Banner hung on AHS Football Stadium fence or AHS Gym for the 2024-2025 school year
● Banner hung at any AHS Athletic Booster events
● Promotional signage on every dinner table at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Your own table, which includes 6 dinner tickets to any AHS Athletic Booster event
● 2 Greyhound hats
● Company name, logo and URL/QR code in any Booster event program*
● Verbal recognition at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Social media shoutout
● Banner hung on AHS Football Stadium fence or AHS Gym for the 2024-2025 school year
● Banner hung at any AHS Athletic Booster events
● Promotional signage on every dinner table at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Your own table, which includes 6 dinner tickets to any AHS Athletic Booster event
● 2 Greyhound hats
● Company name, logo and URL/QR code in any Booster event program*
● Verbal recognition at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Social media shoutout
Silver Sponsorship
$600
● Medium banner hung at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● 4 dinner tickets w/unlimited drinks to at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Company name, logo* and URL/QR code in any AHS Athletic Booster event program*
● Verbal recognition at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Social media shoutout
● Logo on AHS Athletic Booster website
● Medium banner hung at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● 4 dinner tickets w/unlimited drinks to at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Company name, logo* and URL/QR code in any AHS Athletic Booster event program*
● Verbal recognition at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Social media shoutout
● Logo on AHS Athletic Booster website
Bronze Sponsorship
$300
● 2 dinner tickets at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Company name, logo and URL/QR code in any AHS Athletic Booster event program*
● Verbal recognition at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Social media shoutout
● Logo on AHS Athletic Booster website
● 2 dinner tickets at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Company name, logo and URL/QR code in any AHS Athletic Booster event program*
● Verbal recognition at any AHS Athletic Booster event
● Social media shoutout
● Logo on AHS Athletic Booster website
Add a donation for Atascadero Athletic Booster Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!