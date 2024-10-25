Atascadero Athletic Booster Club

Hosted by

Atascadero Athletic Booster Club

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunities for the AHS Athletic Boosters

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
● Banner hung on AHS Football Stadium fence or AHS Gym for the 2024-2025 school year ● Banner hung at any AHS Athletic Booster events ● Promotional signage on every dinner table at any AHS Athletic Booster event ● Your own table, which includes 6 dinner tickets to any AHS Athletic Booster event ● 2 Greyhound hats ● Company name, logo and URL/QR code in any Booster event program* ● Verbal recognition at any AHS Athletic Booster event ● Social media shoutout
Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$600
● Medium banner hung at any AHS Athletic Booster event ● 4 dinner tickets w/unlimited drinks to at any AHS Athletic Booster event ● Company name, logo* and URL/QR code in any AHS Athletic Booster event program* ● Verbal recognition at any AHS Athletic Booster event ● Social media shoutout ● Logo on AHS Athletic Booster website
Bronze Sponsorship item
Bronze Sponsorship
$300
● 2 dinner tickets at any AHS Athletic Booster event ● Company name, logo and URL/QR code in any AHS Athletic Booster event program* ● Verbal recognition at any AHS Athletic Booster event ● Social media shoutout ● Logo on AHS Athletic Booster website
Add a donation for Atascadero Athletic Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!