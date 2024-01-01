Washington Band Booster Club Dues 2024/2025

Thank you for joining the Washington Band Boosters! We are so excited to support the 2024/2025 Washington Band program this year! Parents, Grandparents, Alumni, Local Businesses, and Friends all participate to help our band achieve all of their goals for each year. There are so many ways to help- financial contributions, volunteering, food/drink donations, etc!! The generosity and commitment of individuals and businesses have all played a big part in the success of our band program.

Parents of each band member: dues for the year will cover the cost of 2 t-shirts for each student as well as their meals during competition.











