Add a donation for Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Assocation Inc
$
Sales closed
2024 Vermont Maple Conference Sponsorship
Gold Sponsor
$4,000
-Banner ads in three monthly eNews (vendor choice)
-Two free ads in VMSMA's printed newsletter
-Corner booth space for Saturday event
-Conference opening words Saturday morning
-Full-page ad in conference program
-Logo on coffee/tea & pastry table and logo on all attendee tables in the general hall
-Social media shout-outs
-Logo (linkable digitally) on all communications with attendees
-4 attendee tickets (meals included)
-Visibility each day of digital workshops
-Banner ads in three monthly eNews (vendor choice)
-Two free ads in VMSMA's printed newsletter
-Corner booth space for Saturday event
-Conference opening words Saturday morning
-Full-page ad in conference program
-Logo on coffee/tea & pastry table and logo on all attendee tables in the general hall
-Social media shout-outs
-Logo (linkable digitally) on all communications with attendees
-4 attendee tickets (meals included)
-Visibility each day of digital workshops
Silver Sponsor
$3,000
-1/2 page ad in the conference program
-Social media shout-outs
-Logo (linkable digitally) on all communications with attendees
-3 attendee tickets (meals included)
-Visibility each day of digital workshops
-1/2 page ad in the conference program
-Social media shout-outs
-Logo (linkable digitally) on all communications with attendees
-3 attendee tickets (meals included)
-Visibility each day of digital workshops
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
-1/4 page color ad in the conference program
-Logo (linkable digitally) on all communications with attendees
-2 attendee tickets (meals included)
-1/4 page color ad in the conference program
-Logo (linkable digitally) on all communications with attendees
-2 attendee tickets (meals included)
Maple Quality School Sponsor
$2,500
-Limited to ONE Sponsor
-Logo on all communications
-Linkable logo on VMSMA conference webpage
-Short write-up in the conference program
-Social media shout-out
-Limited to ONE Sponsor
-Logo on all communications
-Linkable logo on VMSMA conference webpage
-Short write-up in the conference program
-Social media shout-out
Breakfast Sponsor
$500
-Logo on the buffet table and attendee tables in the general hall
-Logo on the buffet table and attendee tables in the general hall
Lunch Sponsor
$500
-Logo on all attendee tables in the general hall
-Banner at cafeteria entrance
-Logo on all attendee tables in the general hall
-Banner at cafeteria entrance
Special Level Sponsor - Travel Mug
$1,250
Logo on all giveaway travel mugs for all Saturday conference attendees
Logo on all giveaway travel mugs for all Saturday conference attendees
Video Sponsor
$500
Logo on Wednesday - Friday video series
Logo on Wednesday - Friday video series
Vendor Booth Space
$250
-8 ft booth space
-2 chairs, table, linen, and electrical outlet
-2 lunch tickets/admission
Limited to 20 vendors on a first come, first served basis
-8 ft booth space
-2 chairs, table, linen, and electrical outlet
-2 lunch tickets/admission
Limited to 20 vendors on a first come, first served basis
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!