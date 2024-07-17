Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Assocation Inc

2024 Vermont Maple Conference Sponsorship

Gold Sponsor
$4,000
-Banner ads in three monthly eNews (vendor choice) -Two free ads in VMSMA's printed newsletter -Corner booth space for Saturday event -Conference opening words Saturday morning -Full-page ad in conference program -Logo on coffee/tea & pastry table and logo on all attendee tables in the general hall -Social media shout-outs -Logo (linkable digitally) on all communications with attendees -4 attendee tickets (meals included) -Visibility each day of digital workshops
Silver Sponsor
$3,000
-1/2 page ad in the conference program -Social media shout-outs -Logo (linkable digitally) on all communications with attendees -3 attendee tickets (meals included) -Visibility each day of digital workshops
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
-1/4 page color ad in the conference program -Logo (linkable digitally) on all communications with attendees -2 attendee tickets (meals included)
Maple Quality School Sponsor
$2,500
-Limited to ONE Sponsor -Logo on all communications -Linkable logo on VMSMA conference webpage -Short write-up in the conference program -Social media shout-out
Breakfast Sponsor
$500
-Logo on the buffet table and attendee tables in the general hall
Lunch Sponsor
$500
-Logo on all attendee tables in the general hall -Banner at cafeteria entrance
Special Level Sponsor - Travel Mug
$1,250
Logo on all giveaway travel mugs for all Saturday conference attendees
Video Sponsor
$500
Logo on Wednesday - Friday video series
Vendor Booth Space
$250
-8 ft booth space -2 chairs, table, linen, and electrical outlet -2 lunch tickets/admission Limited to 20 vendors on a first come, first served basis

