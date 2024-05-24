CSMA Meet & Greet the New Executive Director

You are cordially invited to CSMA's special event. Meet the new Executive Director, Megan Omohundro and learn about the vision for the school. There will also be a big announcement, refreshments and school tours offered to community members. We hope you will join us!

