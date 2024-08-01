Fiorenza's Food for Friends (F4)

Hosted by

Fiorenza's Food for Friends (F4)

About this event

High School Cooking Team Application

W Gay St

West Chester, PA 19380, USA

High School Cooking Team Application
Free
Registration includes- 10 ft by 10 ft space with a TENT, 2 TABLES, & 2 CHAIRS Tasting supplies Disposable Gloves Cooking Thermometer 2 plastic tablecloths to cover the tables. One Vehicle Pass for Set-up Peoples’ Choice Voting Buckets
Electricity
$20
If you have chosen to rent electricity, a 120-volt outlet will be provided for SMALL appliances only. NO grills, fryers, or high- wattage appliances can be used. NO CROCK POTS. Teams will not be permitted to COOK with electricity.
Add a donation for Fiorenza's Food for Friends (F4)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!