The Autumn "TEA STROLL" Hippocrates once said, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” Embark on a serene journey through the gardens and uncover the treasures that nature offers as both nourishment and healing. By “Taking Tea,” you’ll explore a rich variety of herbs used in teas, learning about their medicinal properties and culinary delights. This event will also feature an enlightening presentation on TEA! Discover where tea comes from, how it’s made, and the fascinating differences between tea and tisane. Additionally, we’ll be reintroducing an indigenous tea called Yaupon, known for its unique benefits and rich history. Yaupon, a native North American holly, has been cherished for centuries by indigenous peoples for its energizing properties and smooth, earthy flavor. Engage your senses in a unique sensory experience as you stroll through the garden, touching, smelling, and even tasting various herbs. You’ll also have the opportunity to create your very own tea blend, combining different herbs to craft a personalized infusion that suits your taste and wellness needs. Join us with your favorite teacup on: Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Kyles Temple Community Garden 236 Illinois St., Vallejo, CA 94590 The Camp Rainbow (925) 272-4703

The Autumn "TEA STROLL" Hippocrates once said, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” Embark on a serene journey through the gardens and uncover the treasures that nature offers as both nourishment and healing. By “Taking Tea,” you’ll explore a rich variety of herbs used in teas, learning about their medicinal properties and culinary delights. This event will also feature an enlightening presentation on TEA! Discover where tea comes from, how it’s made, and the fascinating differences between tea and tisane. Additionally, we’ll be reintroducing an indigenous tea called Yaupon, known for its unique benefits and rich history. Yaupon, a native North American holly, has been cherished for centuries by indigenous peoples for its energizing properties and smooth, earthy flavor. Engage your senses in a unique sensory experience as you stroll through the garden, touching, smelling, and even tasting various herbs. You’ll also have the opportunity to create your very own tea blend, combining different herbs to craft a personalized infusion that suits your taste and wellness needs. Join us with your favorite teacup on: Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Kyles Temple Community Garden 236 Illinois St., Vallejo, CA 94590 The Camp Rainbow (925) 272-4703

More details...