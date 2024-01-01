Kenya Nursing Mission Trip Quilt Raffle

Dear Friends and Family,

This coming May, I have the amazing opportunity to travel to Kenya on a medical missions trip with the George Fox College of Nursing! I am excited for this opportunity to use my nursing skills to care for and reach people for Christ. Additionally, I would love a chance to practice and improve my nursing skills in a third-world setting. We will be serving in rural communities of Western Kenya. While there, I will work alongside professors, student nurses, volunteers, clinicians, and local medical professionals to provide healthcare to the community. We will be conducting health assessments in local communities around Kitale, sharing health education in schools, visiting Lugulu hospital, and assisting with a rural clinic in Samburu.

For those who know me well, you know that international missions has been on my heart for longer than I can remember. I am excited to be a part of this service trip because I am eager to provide medical care for those that need it. This is a wonderful experience not only get to provide healthcare in a unique way, but also because I am eager to be stretched and learn while serving God and people. I know I will learn valuable lessons that I will carry on into my life.

We will be traveling in the last week of May and first week of June. This only gives me a month to raise a goal of $2,000 I would like for the trip. In total, this trip will cost me $4,000. I would very much appreciate your prayers, specifically for God to use this opportunity to challenge and stretch me and that I will be able to balance preparations for this trip with work and family this Spring. Prayers are also appreciated for our health and safety, and that God’s hands will be working in the lives of those we meet on this trip. I would be thrilled if you would be interested and affirm this by supporting me financially. Gifts made through George Fox are tax deductible if it is given online through my this Zeffy app or through a check made out to George Fox University (please don’t put my name on the check memo line though). Of course, I would also love to receive encouraging emails or messages from you while we are in Kenya! I am going to be keeping a journal and send photos while I am there! Get ready!

Above all, thank you for praying for me and the rest of my team, both as we prepare, while there and that God would guide in the future plans and purposes he has for my life. If you are interested in following our adventure, let me know and I will add you to a Facebook group during the trip.

Blessings,

Missy Stalp, RN