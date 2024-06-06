Gallery Level Suite at Charlotte FC Pride Night - 6/15 (vs. D.C. United)

WOW your friends with this unique experience at Charlotte FC Pride Night on June 15th @ 7:30PM at Bank of America Stadium! You and 7 of your guests will have the opportunity to experience one of the newest amenities at BofA stadium with this all-inclusive luxury suite. The winning bidder will receive: - 8 tickets to a Gallery Level Suite at Bank of America Stadium - All-inclusive food & beverage featuring a full-service bar with a dedicated attendant* - Dedicated game day entrance for maximum convenience - Parking in a premium surface lot (Lot 5) on stadium grounds - One of the best vantage points for matchday - Indoor and Outdoor seating with cushioned seats and personal TVs - Retail Price: $4,000 Bidding starts at $2,000. All proceeds will benefit The Plus Collective and be allocated to our annual grant fund. The Plus Collective is a Foundation For The Carolinas collective giving fund and as a 501c(3) Non-Profit organization, your donation may be 100% tax deductible - please consult with tax professional. Auction ends at 12:00PM EST on June 14th, 2024. *Although not required, it is highly recommended to tip your box attendant.

