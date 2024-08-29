The Kindness Closet, Inc's Silent Auction

Valued at $10,000.
Don’t miss out on an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the thrill of soccer in style with 12 tickets to a luxury suite at a Charlotte FC match!
This premium package offers:
12 Suite Tickets: Experience the game from the comfort of a private suite, providing fantastic views of the action on the field.
Exclusive Amenities: Take advantage of the suite’s amenities, including comfortable seating, personal service, and a fantastic atmosphere perfect for friends, family, or corporate outings. Food and drinks are not covered in this package and can be arranged separately.
Whether you’re a die-hard Charlotte FC fan or looking for a unique way to entertain clients, this suite experience promises an unforgettable match day! Don’t miss your chance to witness the excitement of soccer from a premier vantage point!
Generously donated by Lineberger Orthodontics. Winner will coordinated preferred game with Lineberger Ortho. Game choice subject to availability.
Hornets tickets - 4 Courtside seats
$2,000
Get ready for an unforgettable night of basketball with this exclusive package valued at $4,000! This incredible courtside experience includes:
4 Courtside Tickets: Feel the excitement of the game just feet away from the action! Enjoy unparalleled views of your favorite players and every thrilling moment on the court.
Parking Pass: Skip the hassle of finding parking with a convenient pass, ensuring your arrival is stress-free.
Crown Club Access: Indulge in a premium experience with food, beer, and wine included in the Crown Club. Savor delicious bites and refreshments while mingling with fellow fans in an exclusive atmosphere.
Whether you're a die-hard Hornets fan or just looking for an unforgettable night out, this package is the ultimate way to enjoy NBA action. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on the Hornets in style.
Generously donated by Lineberger Orthodontics. The winner will contact Lineberger Ortho to book the game of choice, subject to availability.
Beach Bliss- 5 days in Surf City for 10
$1,000
Value: $3,400
Everything's better at the beach! Treat yourself to five days and four nights on the North Carolina coast of Topsail Island.
This newly renovated home in Surf City, NC, sleeps up to ten guests. Its expansive deck leads straight to the soft sand beaches of beautiful Topsail Island. Inside, enjoy the serenity of panoramic views - not just from the living and dining areas, but from every bedroom in the house.
Dates: October 15, 2024 - May 15, 2025, subject to availability
https://www.airbnb.com/wishlists/v/1308402884?viralityEntryPoint=49&s=76
Tour with Winemaker and tasting at Davesté Vineyards
$100
Indulge in a delightful experience at Davesté Vineyards with this exclusive gift certificate package valued at $250!
This package includes:
Private Tour and Tasting: Join Winemaker Meg Tipton for an engaging tour of the vineyard and winery, followed by a personalized tasting experience.
3-Pack of Wines: Choose your favorite wines from the vineyard to take home, making it a perfect way to savor your experience long after the visit.
Don’t miss this opportunity to explore Davesté Vineyards and enjoy a unique, memorable experience! Perfect for wine lovers and those looking to discover local treasures. Important Details:
• The tasting must be scheduled at least one month in advance.
• This package is valid for use between Nov. 1, 2024, and August 1, 2025.
Book directly with Meg Tipton at [email protected]
Luxury Holiday Picnic Experience
$300
Imagine an enchanting evening under the stars in a beautifully decorated heated dome, complete with a tabletop s’mores bar and festive decor. This unique experience is perfect for celebrating the season with friends and family!
About Luxury Picnics Lake Norman: Bespoke luxury picnic experiences tailored to your special event with the stunning backdrop of Lake Norman! Enjoy unforgettable moments, gourmet cuisine, and exquisite setups for your next date or event.
Availability: November & December (some exclusions may apply).
La Dolce Aperol Spritza: Sip, Savor, and Cruise
$150
Valued At: $375
Indulge in the ultimate Italian experience with this luxurious gift basket, perfect for an Aperol Spritz lover! Inside, you'll find everything needed to create the iconic Italian cocktail: three bottles of Aperol, a bottle of Prosecco, San Pellegrino and a bottle for mixing. Complement your spritz with delicious treats from Italy, including lemon pizzelle cookies, cioccolato cornetto, and cubetti wafers.
But the fun doesn’t stop there—cruise in style with an Aperol-branded beach cruiser bike, perfect for a leisurely ride while you dream of the Amalfi Coast. All packaged along with a charming market tote bag that celebrates Italian cuisine and amore, this basket is sure to transport you straight to Italy!
Campfire & Cocktails: Adult S’mores Soirée
$75
Valued At: $225
Get ready for a grown-up twist on a classic campfire treat with the Campfire & Cocktails: Adult S’mores Soirée gift basket! Everything you need for a delicious and cozy evening is included: fluffy marshmallows, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate bars, crispy graham crackers, and a mini Mesa Solo Stove to roast your s’mores to perfection. To kick things up a notch, enjoy four bottles of Ole Smoky flavored whiskey- Mint Chocolate, Blackberry, Peanut Butter, and Peach-, the perfect pairing for your s'mores creation. Gather your friends, light the fire, and enjoy a night of sweet treats, smoky spirits, and great company!
The Ultimate Party Cooler: Patrón Tequila Rolling Cooler
$200
Valued At: $450
Take your next gathering to the next level with this eye-catching Patrón Tequila Rolling Cooler! Perfect for beach days, backyard barbecues, or tailgates, this vibrant green cooler is both stylish and practical. Featuring a generous capacity to keep all your beverages chilled, easy-rolling wheels for portability, and a rugged design that stands up to any adventure, it’s the ideal companion for any celebration.
Show off your love for Patrón and keep the party going wherever you go with this must-have cooler—designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life!
Includes your own private bottle of Patron that you don't have to share with anyone!
The Ultimate Party Hub: Jägermeister Smart Table"
$150
Valued At: $425
Get ready to elevate your entertaining game with the Jägermeister Smart Table—the perfect fusion of function and fun! This sleek, modern table comes fully loaded with a built-in Bluetooth speaker to set the vibe, a wireless charger to keep your devices powered, and ambient LED lighting to add style to any gathering. Plus, it includes a bottle of Jägermeister to kickstart the celebration!
Whether you're hosting a game night, enjoying a chill evening, or throwing a Jägermeister-themed bash, this smart table has everything you need to keep the party going. It’s not just a table—it’s the life of the party!
Bid now and make every night legendary with the Jägermeister Smart Table and a bottle of your favorite spirit!
Chill in Style: Hochstadter's Slow & Low Steel Cooler
$150
Valued At: $350
Take your outdoor adventures to the next level with the Hochstadter's Slow & Low Rock and Rye Whiskey Branded Coleman Cooler! This retro-inspired 54 qt. Classic Steel Belted Cooler is as cool as the whiskey it represents. Made from painted steel and durable high-density polyethylene, it brings a vintage vibe to your camping trips, beach days, or backyard BBQs. With a sturdy front latch and a leak-resistant drain, it’s built to keep your drinks cold and your spirits high.
And speaking of spirits, this cooler comes complete with its very own bottle of Hochstadter's Slow & Low Rock and Rye Whiskey! Perfect for sharing good times with great friends, this roomy cooler holds up to 85 cans—plenty of space to keep the party going all weekend long.
Bid now, and bring a splash of nostalgia, a taste of tradition, and a whole lot of style to your next getaway!
Sip and Swing: Dewar’s Callaway Golf Stand Bag
$125
Valued At: $350
Hit the fairways in style with the Dewar's Branded Callaway HyperLite Zero Stand Bag! Combining the prestige of Dewar's Japanese Smooth whiskey with the performance of Callaway, this ultra-lightweight golf bag is designed for those who love to sip and swing. Weighing just a few pounds, it’s the ultimate companion for a full day on the greens—packed with 7 pockets to hold all your gear and an ergonomic double strap for effortless carrying.
Whether you’re teeing off or toasting with friends, this limited-edition bag is sure to turn heads. Perfect for golf lovers who appreciate a fine Scotch, it’s time to play like a pro and enjoy every shot with a little extra swagger.
Bid now for the chance to own the coolest bag on the course, and take your game to the next level!
4 Rounds of Golf at Statesville Country Club
$150
Tee off in style with this fantastic package of 4 rounds of golf at Statesville Country Club, valued at $400!
Enjoy a day on the course at one of the region's premier golfing destinations, featuring:
Stunning Course Design: Play on a beautifully maintained course that offers a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
Scenic Views: Take in the breathtaking scenery as you navigate through lush fairways and picturesque landscapes.
Club Amenities: Make the most of your visit with access to the clubhouse, practice facilities, and dining options.
Whether you're a seasoned golfer or looking to enjoy a fun day out with friends, this package is the perfect way to experience all that Statesville Country Club has to offer. Don’t miss your chance to hit the greens!
Heat Up the Night: Patrón Tequila Warm-Up Kit
$100
Valued At: $225
Heat Up the Night: Patrón Tequila Warm-Up Kit up the heat at your next gathering with the Patrón Tequila Warm-Up Kit! This stylish, Hampton Bay
Patron-branded heater is perfect for keeping the party going, even when the temperature drops. With its sleek design and impressive warmth, it's a great addition to any patio, deck, or outdoor event.
And to really spice things up, this package comes with a bottle of Patrón tequila, perfect for crafting margaritas or sipping straight while you stay toasty. Whether you’re hosting a cozy backyard bash or simply enjoying a cool evening under the stars, this heater and tequila combo will ensure the vibes stay warm and the spirits stay high!
Bid now to heat up your nights with Patrón!
Hampton Bay 48000 BTU Stainless Steel Propane Standing Patio Heater with Wheels
Island Escape: Bacardi & BrüMate Party Pack
$125
Valued At: $300
Get ready to bring the beach vibes wherever you go with the Island Escape: Bacardi & BrüMate Party Pack! This ultimate party set includes a BrüMate BackTap—your portable solution to keeping drinks perfectly chilled, complete with a convenient tap for easy serving. Load it up with your favorite Bacardi coolers, because we’ve included a dozen Bacardi pre-mixed cocktails to get the party started!
But that’s not all! You’ll also find two bottles of Bacardi White Rum for crafting your own delicious cocktails, plus two large bottles of Bacardi Island Punch for a taste of the tropics with every sip. Whether you're planning a tailgate, backyard BBQ, or a day at the beach, this pack has everything you need to enjoy endless summer fun with friends!
Bid now for the chance to own this incredible party package and make every gathering feel like an island getaway!
Espresso Martini Masterclass: Grey Goose Edition
$79
Valued At: $200
Shake up your cocktail game with the Espresso Martini Masterclass: Grey Goose Edition gift basket! This exquisite set is designed for those who appreciate the perfect blend of coffee and cocktails. Inside, you'll find two 1-liter bottles of Grey Goose Vodka, known for its smooth, refined flavor that's ideal for crafting the ultimate Espresso Martini.
To enhance your mixology skills, we've included a bottle of Luxardo Espresso Liqueur, Cantera Negra Café Liqueur, and Cazadores Coffee Liqueur—three distinct flavors that elevate your espresso cocktails to a whole new level. And to complete your home bar setup, a Grey Goose bar mat is also included, bringing a touch of elegance and professionalism to your bartending space.
Whether you're a seasoned mixologist or just love a delicious pick-me-up, this basket is your ticket to creating the perfect Espresso Martini, every time!
Bid now to become the ultimate espresso martini maestro!
The Essence of Japan: Nikka Yoichi Single Malt"
$60
Valued At: $110
Indulge in a taste of Japanese whisky craftsmanship with this bottle of Nikka Yoichi Single Malt. Distilled on the northern island of Hokkaido, this no-age-statement whisky captures the authentic character of the famed Yoichi distillery, renowned for its dedication to traditional techniques and bold, rich flavors.
With an ABV of 45% and a 700ml (750ml for USA) bottle, this exquisite whisky embodies a delicate balance of peat smoke, fruity undertones, and subtle sweetness—making it a true reflection of Yoichi's signature style. Released in 2016 as a permanent offering, it remains a favorite among connoisseurs for its masterful blend of various malt whiskies, resulting in a complex yet harmonious flavor profile.
Bid now to own a piece of whisky history and experience the refined elegance of Nikka Yoichi Single Malt—a perfect addition to any collection or a memorable gift for the discerning whisky lover.
Whiskey Lovers' Trio: A World of Flavors
$60
Valued At: $125
Calling all whiskey enthusiasts! Discover three distinct expressions with the Whiskey Lovers' Trio—an exclusive collection featuring three exceptional bottles that showcase the art of whiskey-making from different perspectives:
Angel’s Envy Rye Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks
Hirsch "The Horizon" Straight Bourbon Whiskey
1792 Small Batch Bourbon
This trio offers a journey through the world of whiskey, each bottle bringing a unique flavor profile and story to your collection. From the rich, rum-cask finish of Angel’s Envy Rye to the smooth complexity of Hirsch "The Horizon," and the bold character of 1792 Small Batch, there’s something to please every palate.
Bid now to elevate your whiskey collection and enjoy a taste of craftsmanship at its finest!
Wild Turkey Trio: Bold Spirits, Untamed Flavors
$70
Valued At: $145
Embrace the spirit of American whiskey with the Wild Turkey Trio, a curated collection of three exceptional bottles that capture the essence of bold, authentic Kentucky distilling:
Together, these three bottles offer a taste of Wild Turkey’s uncompromising quality and craftsmanship. From the bold and robust to the smooth and sweet, this collection is ideal for those who appreciate the full range of whiskey flavors.
Bid now to add this dynamic trio to your collection and experience the wild side of whiskey!
Ultimate Bar Starter: Sip, Mix, & Enjoy!
$80
Valued At $165
Elevate any gathering with the Ultimate Bar Starter auction package, a carefully curated collection of five premium spirits to kick-start your home bar. This selection has everything you need to impress guests with an array of cocktails or enjoy a perfect pour straight up!
Hirsch "The Horizon" Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Skyy Vodka
Patrón Reposado
Myers’s Original Dark Rum
Gray Whale Gin
Start your mixology adventure with this diverse lineup of spirits, designed to cover all your cocktail bases and delight any palate. Whether you’re hosting a party, enjoying a quiet evening at home, or experimenting with new recipes, this bar starter kit has everything you need to shake things up!
Bid now and become the ultimate home bartender!
Patrón Party Playtime: Jumbo Connect 4
$150
Valued At: $350
Level up your outdoor gatherings with the Patrón Branded Jumbo Connect 4 game! This solid wooden version of the classic game is perfect for backyard barbecues, beach parties, or tailgates. Easy to assemble and transport, it's designed to bring hours of fun and friendly competition to any event.
This set comes complete with a Patrón Hydro Flask to keep your drinks chilled, plus a bottle each of Patrón Reposado and Patrón Añejo to fuel the festivities! Pair your favorite tequila cocktails with exciting gameplay and create unforgettable memories with friends and family.
Bid now for the perfect addition to your next outdoor party—a unique mix of fun, flavor, and classic entertainment!
Life Is Good Rocker Set
$45
Valued at $135
Elevate your relaxation with this fun set featuring two Life is Good rocking chairs and a matching side table. The rockers are crafted for comfort and style, adorned with positive messages that embody the brand’s signature optimism. The side table perfectly complements the chairs with a sturdy, stylish design, offering a convenient spot for drinks or snacks. Ideal for creating a cozy, inviting nook on your back porch or by the campfire. Don’t miss the chance to bring home this delightful set!
Revitalize Facial Gift Basket
$50
Valued at $150
Pamper yourself with this luxurious basket of self-care essentials! Inside, you'll find a $100 facial gift certificate, plus an array of indulgent samples including rejuvenating masks, Rodan & Fields Redefine samples, soothing bath salts, nourishing body oils, exfoliating body polish, and rich sample lotions. Perfect for a spa day at home or as a thoughtful gift, this basket offers everything you need for a complete and relaxing skincare experience. Donated by Revitalize Hydration & Wellness PLLC.
Salon Essentials Pamper Basket
$70
Valued at $200
Treat yourself to a fabulous new look with this exclusive basket featuring a gift card for a free haircut with Jennie at Willow Salon Studio. Complete your salon experience with top-notch haircare products: Luminous Conditioner, Luminous Shampoo, Luminous Quick Dry Heat Spray, and Luminous Styling Spray, plus Cezanne Nourishing Oil for added shine and vitality. Everything you need for a refreshed and radiant hairstyle!
Personal Pilates Experience
$80
Valued at $230
Kickstart your fitness journey with the '15 to Fit' gift set! This set includes a gift certificate for one consultation and a private Pilates session on a Pilates reformer, plus a stylish 15 to Fit long-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of cozy tucket socks. Perfect for getting personalized training and staying fit and motivated!
CrossFit Gift Certificate to CF77
$150
Get ready to transform your fitness journey with this incredible prize package valued at $360! This gift certificate includes:
60-Minute Assessment: Kickstart your CrossFit experience with a personalized assessment to set your fitness goals and identify your strengths.
3 One-on-One Onboarding Sessions: Enjoy tailored coaching sessions to learn the fundamentals of CrossFit, ensuring you’re comfortable and confident as you begin your journey.
1 Month of Unlimited CrossFit Classes: Dive into our dynamic classes and experience the camaraderie and motivation of our supportive community. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned athlete, there’s something for everyone!
InBody Scan: Gain valuable insights into your body composition with an InBody scan, helping you track your progress and make informed fitness choices.
Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace a healthier lifestyle and join the CF77 family! Perfect for fitness enthusiasts or anyone looking to kickstart their wellness journey.
LNHS Yearbook
$50
Capture the memories of a remarkable school year with this exclusive Jostens yearbook from Lake Norman High School!
This beautifully crafted yearbook is a timeless keepsake filled with:
Full-Color Photos: Relive the highlights of the year with vibrant images showcasing school events, sports, clubs, and candid moments.
Student Spotlights: Celebrate your peers with profiles and features that highlight their achievements and contributions to the school community.
Personalization Options: Enjoy the chance to add your name or a special message, making this yearbook uniquely yours.
This is a perfect opportunity to preserve the memories of a year well-spent and to reminisce about the friendships and experiences that shape your high school journey. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history from Lake Norman High School!
South High School Yearbook
$50
Capture the memories of a remarkable school year with this exclusive Jostens yearbook fromSouth Iredell High School! This beautifully crafted yearbook is a timeless keepsake filled with:
Full-Color Photos: Relive the highlights of the year with vibrant images showcasing school events, sports, clubs, and candid moments.
Student Spotlights: Celebrate your peers with profiles and features that highlight their achievements and contributions to the school community.
Personalization Options: Enjoy the chance to add your name or a special message, making this yearbook uniquely yours.
This is a perfect opportunity to preserve the memories of a year well-spent and to reminisce about the friendships and experiences that shape your high school journey. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history from South Iredell High School!
$100 Gift Card to Eez Fusion or The Cowfish
$50
$100 Gift Card to Eez Fusion or The Cowfish
Treat yourself to a delicious dining experience with a $100 gift card redeemable at either Eez Fusion or The Cowfish!
Eez Fusion: Delight in a unique blend of Asian and American cuisines, featuring fresh sushi, vibrant noodle dishes, and inventive fusion fare. Perfect for a casual night out or a special occasion!
The Cowfish: Experience the best of both worlds with a menu that combines mouthwatering burgers and sushi in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Enjoy their creative dishes and signature milkshakes for a truly memorable meal!
Whether you’re in the mood for sushi or a gourmet burger, this gift card offers the perfect excuse to indulge in great food and good company. Don’t miss out on this delicious opportunity!
Winner should email [email protected] to claim virtual gift card.
Bella Lago Gift Certificate $50
$20
Pamper yourself with a $50 gift certificate to Bella Lago Salon in Mooresville!
Treat yourself or a loved one to a rejuvenating salon experience that includes:
Hair Services: Enjoy a range of services, from stylish cuts and colors to expert treatments that will leave your hair looking fabulous.
Skincare Treatments: Refresh your look with skincare services designed to enhance your natural beauty.
Bella Lago Salon is known for its skilled stylists and welcoming atmosphere, making it the perfect place to relax and unwind.
$50 Gift Card to Jeffery's Restaurant
$20
$50 Gift Card to Jeffery's Restaurant
Casual American restaurant open for lunch and dinner:
steaks, seafood, burgers, gluten free options
$50 Gift card to Fresh Chef
$20
Fresh Chef Gift Card
Fresh food, made from scratch
$50 Gift Card to Fusion Bowl
$20
Fusion Bowl Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar
Wine Decanter and Clay Glasses Set
$60
Discover the Art of Handmade Pottery!
Elevate your entertaining with this stunning Wine Decanter and Set of 4 Clay Glasses from Pottery by Hatteras. Each piece is a testament to artistry and craftsmanship, meticulously crafted by Hatteras Stella in the heart of North Carolina.
These uniquely shaped clay glasses are designed not only for beauty but also functionality—simply chill them to keep your favorite wines perfectly cool, enhancing your drinking experience. Handmade with love, each piece showcases exquisite natural hues, adding warmth and character to your home.
Choose your favorite bottle of Daveste Wine to go with this beautiful set.
Don’t miss this chance to own a beautiful, functional work of art that will be cherished for years to come! Happy bidding!
Good Soul Hot Yoga
$50
Get ready to zen out with this exclusive auction item! Bid now for a one-month membership at Good Soul Hot Yoga, complete with stylish swag – a soft sweat towel and a sleek insulated water bottle. Perfect for staying cool and centered through every flow. Namaste and hydrate in style!
Total value: $167
For the Love of the Lake
$25
For the Love of the Lake!
LKN Local offers quality, soft, and flattering Lake Norman apparel along with unique gifts designed and printed by LKN locals, for LKN locals!
XXL Hoodie - Cozy and stylish, perfect for chilly days by the lake.
L Women's T-Shirt - Soft, comfortable, and a great way to represent Lake Norman.
Set of 8 Lake Norman Notecards - Beautifully designed cards for all occasions.
Vinyl Sticker - Show your love for Lake Norman with this fun sticker.
Bid on these items to support a great cause and add some local flair to your collection!
Blue Ridge, 2024 MicroPainting by Kendra Intihar
$50
MicroPainting from Local Artist Kendra Intihar
Titled Blue Ridge, 2024 in honor of our beautiful state in the wake of Hurricane Helene.
Acrylic on Pine
Includes poem by artist on the back.
