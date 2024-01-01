ISGI
Henna night April 2024
2497 Perry Crossing Way level 2 suite 240, Plainfield, IN 46168, USA
Join ISGI for our Ramadan 2024 Henna Night!
Admission to the event includes the following:
Dinner and Iftar
Access to Henna artists & nail techs (Bring cash or cashapp/zelle/venmo for our artists!)
Dress and accessories boutiques
A great time celebrating the upcoming Eid!
