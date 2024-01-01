Logo
Henna night April 2024

2497 Perry Crossing Way level 2 suite 240, Plainfield, IN 46168, USA

Join ISGI for our Ramadan 2024 Henna Night!


Admission to the event includes the following:

  • Dinner and Iftar
  • Access to Henna artists & nail techs (Bring cash or cashapp/zelle/venmo for our artists!)
  • Dress and accessories boutiques
  • A great time celebrating the upcoming Eid!
