Linney and Carlos Ministries

Offered by

Linney and Carlos Ministries

About this shop

Linney and Carlos Ministries's shop

Tote bag item
Tote bag
$20
Linney and Carlos Tote bag Show your support for Linney & Carlos Ministries with this trendy tote declaring their mission from John: 4-5: "As long as it is day, we must do the works of Him who sent me. Night is coming, when no one can work. While I am in the world, I am the light of the world."
Add a donation for Linney and Carlos Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!