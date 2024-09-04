Exhibitor Registration and Sponsorship - 2024 Optical Professionals of Minnesota Fall Conference

Exhibitor Booth Fee Booth - Saturday, October 12th
$750
6-foot table
Electric if needed
Draped table
Lunch Included
Cocktail Table In Exhibit Area - Saturday, October 12th
$250
-Can be paired with an exhibit table or purchased on its own.
-Can be manned or if you would like to support but unable to
attend, unmanned with your information is a great cost
effective option.
-Draped table
-No seating, standing room only
Lunch included
Bocce Ball, Bowling with Food Sponsor
$400
Acknowledgement in all meeting correspondence.
Opportunity to provide a promotional flyer or brochure to be included in attendee registration packets.
ABO Prep Course Sponsorship - Saturday, October 12th
$1,200
Acknowledgement in all meeting correspondence.
Opportunity to provide a promotional flyer or brochure to be included in attendee registration packets.
10-minute slot to speak to attendees during breaks.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!