FIGHT4PEACE Mental Health Awareness Campaign is a nonprofit organization that promotes the education, awareness, and encouragement of maintaining good mental health. We understand that a healthy mind is just as important as having a healthy body. With adequate mental health education and support, individuals can develop effective strategies to manage mental illnesses and disorders such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, suicidal ideation, and more.

For 2024 & 2025, we will take the initiative to bring awareness, education, and encouragement to the African American Community through Entertainment consisting of:

10 Concert Style Mental Health Awareness Events

For the 2024-2025 school season we will embark on an exciting 10-city tour to promote mental health awareness. The events will be held at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and feature a well-known comedian host, mental health speakers, local performers, a musical performance by a nation recording artist, video messages from celebrities, and a teaser trailer promoting our upcoming feature film Fight, Rise Up for Peace.

Episodic Series

All 10 events will be filmed for a 5-part series and distributed worldwide on a top streaming platform. Each episode will include behind-the-scenes footage, celebrity messages, and interviews with mental health experts, professors, and students.

Feature Film

We will produce the R-rated martial arts action drama called: Fight, Rise Up for Peace. "Fight" will be distributed in theaters both Nationally and Internationally before being released digitally on a major streaming provider.