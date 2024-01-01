FIGHT4PEACE Mental Health Awareness Campaign

For 2024 & 2025, we will take the initiative to bring awareness, education, and encouragement to the African American Community through Entertainment consisting of:
10 Concert Style Mental Health Awareness Events
For the 2024-2025 school season we will embark on an exciting 10-city tour to promote mental health awareness. The events will be held at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and feature a well-known comedian host, mental health speakers, local performers, a musical performance by a nation recording artist, video messages from celebrities, and a teaser trailer promoting our upcoming feature film Fight, Rise Up for Peace.
Episodic Series
All 10 events will be filmed for a 5-part series and distributed worldwide on a top streaming platform. Each episode will include behind-the-scenes footage, celebrity messages, and interviews with mental health experts, professors, and students.
Feature Film
We will produce the R-rated martial arts action drama called: Fight, Rise Up for Peace. "Fight" will be distributed in theaters both Nationally and Internationally before being released digitally on a major streaming provider.