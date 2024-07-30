This 5-week workshop series meets every Thursday, starting September 12 - October 10, 2024 from 10 AM -12 PM (EST) Please be sure to show up with your supplies 10-15 min early to be ready to start class on time.
Beginner Crochet Saturdays
$85
This 5-week workshop series meets every Saturday, starting September 14 - October 12, 2024 from 10 AM -12 PM (EST) Please be sure to show up with your supplies 10-15 min early to be ready to start class on time.
