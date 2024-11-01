Designer Handbag Bingo Night November 1st 2024

Dinner Buffet and Dessert, 10 Games of Bingo (Additional cards may be purchased), Handbag Door Prize, Prize per table, Enjoy a Cash Bar, Live Music, Raffles and more...
Ticket holders must be 18 years old or over.
Please note: Tickets are Non-Transferable. Refunds will not be honored, we will consider your cancellation as a donation, please see our terms and conditions for more information.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!