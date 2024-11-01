Ally G's Everyday Angels Foundation

Hosted by

Ally G's Everyday Angels Foundation

About this event

Add a donation for Ally G's Everyday Angels Foundation

$

Sales closed

Designer Handbag Bingo Night November 1st 2024

42 Century Dr

Bristol, CT 06010, USA

Designer Handbag Bingo Night Tickets Nov 1st 2024
$95
Dinner Buffet and Dessert, 10 Games of Bingo (Additional cards may be purchased), Handbag Door Prize, Prize per table, Enjoy a Cash Bar, Live Music, Raffles and more... Ticket holders must be 18 years old or over. Please note: Tickets are Non-Transferable. Refunds will not be honored, we will consider your cancellation as a donation, please see our terms and conditions for more information.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!