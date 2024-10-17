Spring 2025 Online Silent Auction

Up to 8 yards of mulch delivered and spread at your residence or business. Service provided by youth member: Carson, age 14, and his family. Premium mulch donated by Dicke's Lawn Service, Anna, OH. Service will only be provided within Shelby County, Ohio. Expires 10/31/2025. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $500
World Traveler & Earth Lover Toy Bundle
$50
Starting bid
From Samozrejme Boutiques, located at 123 S. Market Street, Troy, Ohio and 101 N. Ohio Avenue, Sidney, Ohio. Bundle includes: Chalk Wall Decal + Butterstix, 800pc Earth Puzzle By Number + Building Kit, Green Team Wins Board Game, Ecologic Puzzles: Respect the Earth, 6-activity Ocean Craft Box, XL Ollyball Planet Earth + Markers, Change: My Plan to Save the Planet Journal, Stories for Kids Who Want to Save the World, It's A Small World: Hello World! Say Hello in 10 Languages, Rome: A Book of Days, Rio de Janeiro: A Book of Sounds, Blossombs Flowers For You Wildflower Seed Bomb Box, Amsterdam Waterproof Stickers Activity Set + Reusable Map Guide, Rome Waterproof Stickers Activity Set + Reusable Map Guide, Paris Waterproof Stickers Activity Set + Reusable Map Guide. Estimated value: $310
Two Ski Lift Tickets, Two Equipment Rentals, and Two Group Lessons for 2025-2026 winter season at Snow Trails Ski Resort, located at 3100 Possum Run Road, Mansfield, OH
44903. Tickets expire 3/1/2026. Estimated Value: $280
Shadowbox Live - Table for 4
$50
Starting bid
Table for Four at Shadowbox Live, located at 503 S Front Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Valid for all regular shows April through November. Only valid for "Not So Silent Night" in
December. Not valid for special events. Covers admission only. Food & drink are additional. Tickets expire 9/30/2025. Estimated Value: $180
Perfect North Slopes - 2 Weekday Skiing/Tubing Tickets
$90
Starting bid
Two Weekday Skiing/Tubing Tickets for the 2025-2026 winter season at Perfect North Slopes, located at 19074 Perfect Place Lane, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025. Tickets expire 3/31/2026. Estimated Value: $158
Portable & Retractable Ice Bucket Side Table Cooler
$50
Starting bid
Contains 13.3" x 22" cooler with tray and tongs, 40oz Stanley mug, 2 silicone beverage tumblers, 2 popcorn tubes, chocolate bar, and caramel candies. Compliments of Alvetro Orthodontics.
Estimated value: $150
Indian Creek Distillery - Tasting Tour for Four
$55
Starting bid
Cigar Box with Goodies & Tasting Tour for Four from Indian Creek Distillery, located at 7095 Staley Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344. Includes wooden Plasencia cigar box, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters
Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee, tea towel
, socks, ceramic coaster, tasting glass, and tour ticket for four. Ticket expires 4/1/2026. Estimated Value: $150
Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park- 4 Passes & $50 Party Voucher
$25
Starting bid
Four 90-Minute Jump Passes & $50 Birthday Party Voucher to Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park, located at 1220 County Line Road, Westerville, OH, 43081 or 5625 Shier Rings Road, Dublin, OH, 43016. Birthday Party must be booked by 8/15/2025. Estimated Value: $126
J & Z Classical Acoustic Guitar
$40
Starting bid
J & Z 36" Classical Acoustic 3/4 Guitar for Beginners also includes tuner, strap, and storage sleeve. Estimated value: $125
Moeller Brew Barn - Beer for a Year!
$35
Starting bid
One Year of Growler Fills Certificate from Moeller Brew Barn, located at 8016 Marion Drive, Maria Stein, OH 45860. Estimated Value: $108
$100 Maraluna Gift Card (online or in store)
$45
Starting bid
Consciously curated neighborhood shop dedicated to selling fair trade clothing, jewelry, and home goods in Oakwood, Ohio. www.shopmaraluna.com or 2316 Far Hills Avenue. Winning bidder will
receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $100.
2 APAC Performance Tickets
$30
Starting bid
Two tickets to Arbogast Performing Arts Center's 2025-2026 season starting in August 2025. This newly built 1,200-seat theater with state-of-the-art technology hosts concerts and other live events.
Located at 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, OH. Estimated value: $100
Host Helper!
$50
Starting bid
Would you like to enjoy your event and let someone else refill dishes, gather empty glasses, and load the dishwasher? This auction item does that as the behind-the-scenes Host Helper. 4 hours of service provided by an experienced adult. Expires 12/25/2025. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $100
Holden Forests & Gardens - 4 General Admission Tickets
$25
Starting bid
Four General Admission Tickets to Holden Forests & Gardens, located at 9550 Sperry Rd, Kirtland, OH 44094. Tickets expire 5/31/2026. Estimated Value: $80
Rhinegeist Brewery - Goodie Bag
$50
Starting bid
Goodie Bag from Rhinegeist Brewery. Includes canvas tote bag, t-shirt, pint glass, koozie, hat, keychain, sticker, and pin. Estimated Value: $80
Refectory Restaurant - $75 Gift Certificate
$45
Starting bid
$75 Gift Certificate toward 2 dinner menu entrees in The Refectory Restaurant's Dining Room, located at 1092 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220. Valid Wed-Fri, dine-in only. Expires 9/30/2025. Estimated Value: $75
Yard Card Greeting
$50
Starting bid
The perfect way to celebrate and recognize special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, accomplishments, milestones, and more. Fully customizable! Delivery, set up, tear down, and removal provided.
Preferably within a 30-mile radius of Anna, OH. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Expires 3/31/2026.
Estimated Value $75
Nike Bag Bundle
$20
Starting bid
Includes new Nike Gym Club Training Bag (18.9 x 4.72 x 8.66 inches) and gently used Nike Elemental Rucksack (9.84 x 7.87 x 5.91 inches). Estimated value $75.
COSI - 2 General Admission Tickets
$25
Starting bid
Two General Admission Tickets (Adult or Youth) to COSI, Center of Science and Industry, located at 333 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215. Tickets expire 7/31/2025. Estimated Value: $74
2 Cleveland Monsters Tickets
$20
Starting bid
Two (2) Lower Bowl Seats in the 2025-26 regular season. Game date availability is based on ticket inventory per game. Winner will receive a redemption certificate from Cleveland
Monsters, a professional ice hockey
team that play in the American Hockey League. The team debuted in 2007 as the Lake Erie Monsters and since 2015
has served as the top affiliate of the
Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League. Cannot redeem at box office. Estimated value: $68
National Museum of the Great Lakes - 4 Admission Tickets
$30
Starting bid
Four Admission Tickets to National Museum of the Great Lakes, located at 1701 Front St, Toledo, OH 43605. Tickets expire 3/31/2026. Estimated Value: $68
16 Homemade Conchitas
$30
Starting bid
Conchitas are a Mexican sweet bread. Choose chocolate, vanilla, or mix for a total of 16 conchitas. They take about 6-8 hours to make so at least 24-hour notice before they are needed would be
appreciated. I’ve been making them for
over a year now, and have a lot of experience. Must be claimed by August 2025. Service provided by youth member Mara, age 16. Winning bidder
will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $65
Akron Rubber Ducks Tickets
$20
Starting bid
Four 2025 regular season ticket vouchers for Akron Rubber Ducks, a Minor League Baseball team which plays in the Eastern League and is the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland
Guardians. Reserve tickets 48 hours in
advance. Expires 9/8/2025. Estimated value: $64
Popcorn Gift Basket
$30
Starting bid
From Tin Acre Popcorn located at 107 S. Main Street, Botkins, Ohio. This basket features four gourmet popcorn flavors (Chocolate Covered Cherry, Salted Caramel, Sugar Cookie, and
White Chocolate Raspberry
Cheesecake) and chocolate covered pretzels. Estimated value: $60
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants - Lux Tasting for 4
$30
Starting bid
Valid at any Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, Estimated value: $60
Four Reserved Seat Tickets to Florence Y'alls Baseball of the Frontier League, an independent baseball league located at Thomas More Stadium, 7950 Freedom Way, Florence, KY 41042. Valid 2025 regular season only. Estimated Value: $56
Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium - 2 General Admission Tickets
$25
Starting bid
2 General Admission tickets to Pittaburgh Zoo & Aquarium, located at 7370 Baker Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Excludes evening events. Tickets expire 1/21/2026. Estimated value: $56.
FC Cincinnati - Autographed Rally Towel
$25
Starting bid
One FC Cincinnati Rally Towel autographed by #11 Corey Baird. Estimated Value: $50
Little York Tavern & Pizza - $50 Gift Card
$45
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Little York Tavern & Pizza, located at 4120 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH 45414. Estimated Value: $50
Travel Gift Basket
$25
Starting bid
Includes large bee kind mug, 2 peace bracelets, 3 mudLOVE bracelets, 3 luggage tags with matching journal, 2 small wooden motivational pictures, and an 8-piece Jetsetter pink/gray travel set (carrying case, headphones, 2 charging cables, dual wall charger, eye mask, earplugs, and luggage tag). Estimated value: $50
University of Dayton Bookstore - Goodie Bag
$25
Starting bid
Goodie Bag from University of Dayton Bookstore. Includes tote bag, picnic blanket, frisbee, 2 reusable party cups, quilted oven mitt, small silicone basting brush, small silicone spatula, dish scrubber, veggie peeler, and cheese grater. Go Flyers! Estimated value: $50
Science Central - 2 General Admission Tickets
$25
Starting bid
Two General Admission Tickets to Science Central, located at 1950 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Tickets expire 10/17/2026. Estimated Value: $48
Home Baked Goods - Your Choice!
$20
Starting bid
4 dozen cookies OR 2 dozen cupcakes.
You decide the flavor(s), and she'll bake and deliver something delicious for you! Delivery will only be provided within Shelby County, Ohio. Provided by youth member Audrey, age 16. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $40
Homemade Cheesecake
$20
Starting bid
You decide the flavor or recipe, and she'll bake and deliver something delicious for you! Delivery in Shelby, Mercer, Auglaize, or Miami County only. Provided by youth member Abigail, age 18. Expires July 31, 2025. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $40.
Certified Flag of the United States of America
$20
Starting bid
Includes certificate from Architect of the Capitol, Thomas E. Austin, indicating the flag was flow over the United States Capitol, at the request of the Honorable Warren Davidson, Member of Congress. Estimated value: $40
4 Hours Babysitting
$20
Starting bid
Service provided by youth member Spencer, age 16. Please give 4 days notice, within Miami County only, and after 3:30pm. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $40+ ($10/hour for 2 children + $5/hour for each child thereafter)
Cincinnati Nature Center - 1 Carload Admission
$15
Starting bid
One Carload Admission Ticket to Cincinnati Nature Center, located at 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford, OH 45150.
Ticket expires 5/31/2026. Estimated Value: $32
Homemade Brownies
$15
Starting bid
Up to 3 dozen. Delivery within Darke and Miami County (Ohio) area only. Willing to bake a specific recipe or search for an allergen-free recipe upon request. Provided by youth member Maddy, age 15. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $30
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center - 2 Tickets
$15
Starting bid
Two General Admission Tickets to National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, located at 50 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Tickets expire 8/31/2025. Estimated Value: $30
Whiskey Stones Set
$10
Starting bid
Includes 8 chillable whiskey stones, 2 rock glasses, 2 felt coasters, tongs, stone carrying bag, and decorative wood storage box. Estimated value $25.
Oriental Trading - $25 Gift Certificate
$20
Starting bid
$25 Oriental Trading Gift Certificate. Expires 11/20/2025.
Estimated Value: $25
Hand-crafted Wooden Bowl
$10
Starting bid
Beautiful hand-crafted wooden bowl by local artisan. Measures 7” x 6”. Estimated value $20.
2 Hours Babysitting
$10
Starting bid
Up to 2 hours of babysitting within a 20 mile radius of Vandalia, Ohio. Service provided by youth member Lynnie, age 13 (not CPR certified). Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $20.
Homemade Brownies
$5
Starting bid
One batch of homemade brownies made by youth member Leona, age 14. Delivery available. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $10.
