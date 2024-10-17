Hosted by

CISV - Midwest Ohio Chapter

About this event

Sales closed

Spring 2025 Online Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Samozrejme Boutique, 123 S Market St, Troy, OH 45373, USA

Mulching Service - Delivered & Spread! item
Mulching Service - Delivered & Spread! item
Mulching Service - Delivered & Spread!
$150

Starting bid

Up to 8 yards of mulch delivered and spread at your residence or business. Service provided by youth member: Carson, age 14, and his family. Premium mulch donated by Dicke's Lawn Service, Anna, OH. Service will only be provided within Shelby County, Ohio. Expires 10/31/2025. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $500
World Traveler & Earth Lover Toy Bundle item
World Traveler & Earth Lover Toy Bundle item
World Traveler & Earth Lover Toy Bundle
$50

Starting bid

From Samozrejme Boutiques, located at 123 S. Market Street, Troy, Ohio and 101 N. Ohio Avenue, Sidney, Ohio. Bundle includes: Chalk Wall Decal + Butterstix, 800pc Earth Puzzle By Number + Building Kit, Green Team Wins Board Game, Ecologic Puzzles: Respect the Earth, 6-activity Ocean Craft Box, XL Ollyball Planet Earth + Markers, Change: My Plan to Save the Planet Journal, Stories for Kids Who Want to Save the World, It's A Small World: Hello World! Say Hello in 10 Languages, Rome: A Book of Days, Rio de Janeiro: A Book of Sounds, Blossombs Flowers For You Wildflower Seed Bomb Box, Amsterdam Waterproof Stickers Activity Set + Reusable Map Guide, Rome Waterproof Stickers Activity Set + Reusable Map Guide, Paris Waterproof Stickers Activity Set + Reusable Map Guide. Estimated value: $310
Snow Trails - 2 Ski Lift Tickets, Equipment Rentals, Lessons item
Snow Trails - 2 Ski Lift Tickets, Equipment Rentals, Lessons item
Snow Trails - 2 Ski Lift Tickets, Equipment Rentals, Lessons
$140

Starting bid

Two Ski Lift Tickets, Two Equipment Rentals, and Two Group Lessons for 2025-2026 winter season at Snow Trails Ski Resort, located at 3100 Possum Run Road, Mansfield, OH 44903. Tickets expire 3/1/2026. Estimated Value: $280
Shadowbox Live - Table for 4 item
Shadowbox Live - Table for 4 item
Shadowbox Live - Table for 4
$50

Starting bid

Table for Four at Shadowbox Live, located at 503 S Front Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Valid for all regular shows April through November. Only valid for "Not So Silent Night" in December. Not valid for special events. Covers admission only. Food & drink are additional. Tickets expire 9/30/2025. Estimated Value: $180
Perfect North Slopes - 2 Weekday Skiing/Tubing Tickets item
Perfect North Slopes - 2 Weekday Skiing/Tubing Tickets item
Perfect North Slopes - 2 Weekday Skiing/Tubing Tickets
$90

Starting bid

Two Weekday Skiing/Tubing Tickets for the 2025-2026 winter season at Perfect North Slopes, located at 19074 Perfect Place Lane, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025. Tickets expire 3/31/2026. Estimated Value: $158
Portable & Retractable Ice Bucket Side Table Cooler item
Portable & Retractable Ice Bucket Side Table Cooler item
Portable & Retractable Ice Bucket Side Table Cooler item
Portable & Retractable Ice Bucket Side Table Cooler
$50

Starting bid

Contains 13.3" x 22" cooler with tray and tongs, 40oz Stanley mug, 2 silicone beverage tumblers, 2 popcorn tubes, chocolate bar, and caramel candies. Compliments of Alvetro Orthodontics. Estimated value: $150
Indian Creek Distillery - Tasting Tour for Four item
Indian Creek Distillery - Tasting Tour for Four item
Indian Creek Distillery - Tasting Tour for Four item
Indian Creek Distillery - Tasting Tour for Four
$55

Starting bid

Cigar Box with Goodies & Tasting Tour for Four from Indian Creek Distillery, located at 7095 Staley Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344. Includes wooden Plasencia cigar box, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee, tea towel , socks, ceramic coaster, tasting glass, and tour ticket for four. Ticket expires 4/1/2026. Estimated Value: $150
Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park- 4 Passes & $50 Party Voucher item
Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park- 4 Passes & $50 Party Voucher item
Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park- 4 Passes & $50 Party Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Four 90-Minute Jump Passes & $50 Birthday Party Voucher to Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park, located at 1220 County Line Road, Westerville, OH, 43081 or 5625 Shier Rings Road, Dublin, OH, 43016. Birthday Party must be booked by 8/15/2025. Estimated Value: $126
J & Z Classical Acoustic Guitar item
J & Z Classical Acoustic Guitar item
J & Z Classical Acoustic Guitar
$40

Starting bid

J & Z 36" Classical Acoustic 3/4 Guitar for Beginners also includes tuner, strap, and storage sleeve. Estimated value: $125
Moeller Brew Barn - Beer for a Year! item
Moeller Brew Barn - Beer for a Year! item
Moeller Brew Barn - Beer for a Year!
$35

Starting bid

One Year of Growler Fills Certificate from Moeller Brew Barn, located at 8016 Marion Drive, Maria Stein, OH 45860. Estimated Value: $108
$100 Maraluna Gift Card (online or in store) item
$100 Maraluna Gift Card (online or in store) item
$100 Maraluna Gift Card (online or in store)
$45

Starting bid

Consciously curated neighborhood shop dedicated to selling fair trade clothing, jewelry, and home goods in Oakwood, Ohio. www.shopmaraluna.com or 2316 Far Hills Avenue. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $100.
2 APAC Performance Tickets item
2 APAC Performance Tickets item
2 APAC Performance Tickets item
2 APAC Performance Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Two tickets to Arbogast Performing Arts Center's 2025-2026 season starting in August 2025. This newly built 1,200-seat theater with state-of-the-art technology hosts concerts and other live events. Located at 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, OH. Estimated value: $100
Host Helper! item
Host Helper! item
Host Helper!
$50

Starting bid

Would you like to enjoy your event and let someone else refill dishes, gather empty glasses, and load the dishwasher? This auction item does that as the behind-the-scenes Host Helper. 4 hours of service provided by an experienced adult. Expires 12/25/2025. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $100
Holden Forests & Gardens - 4 General Admission Tickets item
Holden Forests & Gardens - 4 General Admission Tickets item
Holden Forests & Gardens - 4 General Admission Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Four General Admission Tickets to Holden Forests & Gardens, located at 9550 Sperry Rd, Kirtland, OH 44094. Tickets expire 5/31/2026. Estimated Value: $80
Rhinegeist Brewery - Goodie Bag item
Rhinegeist Brewery - Goodie Bag item
Rhinegeist Brewery - Goodie Bag
$50

Starting bid

Goodie Bag from Rhinegeist Brewery. Includes canvas tote bag, t-shirt, pint glass, koozie, hat, keychain, sticker, and pin. Estimated Value: $80
Refectory Restaurant - $75 Gift Certificate item
Refectory Restaurant - $75 Gift Certificate item
Refectory Restaurant - $75 Gift Certificate
$45

Starting bid

$75 Gift Certificate toward 2 dinner menu entrees in The Refectory Restaurant's Dining Room, located at 1092 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220. Valid Wed-Fri, dine-in only. Expires 9/30/2025. Estimated Value: $75
Yard Card Greeting item
Yard Card Greeting item
Yard Card Greeting item
Yard Card Greeting
$50

Starting bid

The perfect way to celebrate and recognize special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, accomplishments, milestones, and more. Fully customizable! Delivery, set up, tear down, and removal provided. Preferably within a 30-mile radius of Anna, OH. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Expires 3/31/2026. Estimated Value $75
Nike Bag Bundle item
Nike Bag Bundle item
Nike Bag Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Includes new Nike Gym Club Training Bag (18.9 x 4.72 x 8.66 inches) and gently used Nike Elemental Rucksack (9.84 x 7.87 x 5.91 inches). Estimated value $75.
COSI - 2 General Admission Tickets item
COSI - 2 General Admission Tickets item
COSI - 2 General Admission Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Two General Admission Tickets (Adult or Youth) to COSI, Center of Science and Industry, located at 333 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215. Tickets expire 7/31/2025. Estimated Value: $74
2 Cleveland Monsters Tickets item
2 Cleveland Monsters Tickets item
2 Cleveland Monsters Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two (2) Lower Bowl Seats in the 2025-26 regular season. Game date availability is based on ticket inventory per game. Winner will receive a redemption certificate from Cleveland Monsters, a professional ice hockey team that play in the American Hockey League. The team debuted in 2007 as the Lake Erie Monsters and since 2015 has served as the top affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League. Cannot redeem at box office. Estimated value: $68
National Museum of the Great Lakes - 4 Admission Tickets item
National Museum of the Great Lakes - 4 Admission Tickets item
National Museum of the Great Lakes - 4 Admission Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Four Admission Tickets to National Museum of the Great Lakes, located at 1701 Front St, Toledo, OH 43605. Tickets expire 3/31/2026. Estimated Value: $68
16 Homemade Conchitas item
16 Homemade Conchitas item
16 Homemade Conchitas
$30

Starting bid

Conchitas are a Mexican sweet bread. Choose chocolate, vanilla, or mix for a total of 16 conchitas. They take about 6-8 hours to make so at least 24-hour notice before they are needed would be appreciated. I’ve been making them for over a year now, and have a lot of experience. Must be claimed by August 2025. Service provided by youth member Mara, age 16. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $65
Akron Rubber Ducks Tickets item
Akron Rubber Ducks Tickets item
Akron Rubber Ducks Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Four 2025 regular season ticket vouchers for Akron Rubber Ducks, a Minor League Baseball team which plays in the Eastern League and is the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Reserve tickets 48 hours in advance. Expires 9/8/2025. Estimated value: $64
Popcorn Gift Basket item
Popcorn Gift Basket item
Popcorn Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

From Tin Acre Popcorn located at 107 S. Main Street, Botkins, Ohio. This basket features four gourmet popcorn flavors (Chocolate Covered Cherry, Salted Caramel, Sugar Cookie, and White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake) and chocolate covered pretzels. Estimated value: $60
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants - Lux Tasting for 4 item
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants - Lux Tasting for 4 item
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants - Lux Tasting for 4 item
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants - Lux Tasting for 4
$30

Starting bid

Valid at any Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, Estimated value: $60
Florence Y'alls Baseball - 4 Reserved Seat Tickets item
Florence Y'alls Baseball - 4 Reserved Seat Tickets item
Florence Y'alls Baseball - 4 Reserved Seat Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Four Reserved Seat Tickets to Florence Y'alls Baseball of the Frontier League, an independent baseball league located at Thomas More Stadium, 7950 Freedom Way, Florence, KY 41042. Valid 2025 regular season only. Estimated Value: $56
Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium - 2 General Admission Tickets item
Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium - 2 General Admission Tickets item
Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium - 2 General Admission Tickets
$25

Starting bid

2 General Admission tickets to Pittaburgh Zoo & Aquarium, located at 7370 Baker Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Excludes evening events. Tickets expire 1/21/2026. Estimated value: $56.
FC Cincinnati - Autographed Rally Towel item
FC Cincinnati - Autographed Rally Towel item
FC Cincinnati - Autographed Rally Towel
$25

Starting bid

One FC Cincinnati Rally Towel autographed by #11 Corey Baird. Estimated Value: $50
Little York Tavern & Pizza - $50 Gift Card item
Little York Tavern & Pizza - $50 Gift Card item
Little York Tavern & Pizza - $50 Gift Card
$45

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Little York Tavern & Pizza, located at 4120 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH 45414. Estimated Value: $50
Travel Gift Basket item
Travel Gift Basket item
Travel Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes large bee kind mug, 2 peace bracelets, 3 mudLOVE bracelets, 3 luggage tags with matching journal, 2 small wooden motivational pictures, and an 8-piece Jetsetter pink/gray travel set (carrying case, headphones, 2 charging cables, dual wall charger, eye mask, earplugs, and luggage tag). Estimated value: $50
University of Dayton Bookstore - Goodie Bag item
University of Dayton Bookstore - Goodie Bag item
University of Dayton Bookstore - Goodie Bag
$25

Starting bid

Goodie Bag from University of Dayton Bookstore. Includes tote bag, picnic blanket, frisbee, 2 reusable party cups, quilted oven mitt, small silicone basting brush, small silicone spatula, dish scrubber, veggie peeler, and cheese grater. Go Flyers! Estimated value: $50
Science Central - 2 General Admission Tickets item
Science Central - 2 General Admission Tickets item
Science Central - 2 General Admission Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Two General Admission Tickets to Science Central, located at 1950 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Tickets expire 10/17/2026. Estimated Value: $48
Home Baked Goods - Your Choice! item
Home Baked Goods - Your Choice! item
Home Baked Goods - Your Choice! item
Home Baked Goods - Your Choice!
$20

Starting bid

4 dozen cookies OR 2 dozen cupcakes. You decide the flavor(s), and she'll bake and deliver something delicious for you! Delivery will only be provided within Shelby County, Ohio. Provided by youth member Audrey, age 16. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $40
Homemade Cheesecake item
Homemade Cheesecake item
Homemade Cheesecake
$20

Starting bid

You decide the flavor or recipe, and she'll bake and deliver something delicious for you! Delivery in Shelby, Mercer, Auglaize, or Miami County only. Provided by youth member Abigail, age 18. Expires July 31, 2025. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $40.
Certified Flag of the United States of America item
Certified Flag of the United States of America
$20

Starting bid

Includes certificate from Architect of the Capitol, Thomas E. Austin, indicating the flag was flow over the United States Capitol, at the request of the Honorable Warren Davidson, Member of Congress. Estimated value: $40
4 Hours Babysitting item
4 Hours Babysitting item
4 Hours Babysitting
$20

Starting bid

Service provided by youth member Spencer, age 16. Please give 4 days notice, within Miami County only, and after 3:30pm. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $40+ ($10/hour for 2 children + $5/hour for each child thereafter)
Cincinnati Nature Center - 1 Carload Admission item
Cincinnati Nature Center - 1 Carload Admission item
Cincinnati Nature Center - 1 Carload Admission
$15

Starting bid

One Carload Admission Ticket to Cincinnati Nature Center, located at 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford, OH 45150. Ticket expires 5/31/2026. Estimated Value: $32
Homemade Brownies item
Homemade Brownies item
Homemade Brownies
$15

Starting bid

Up to 3 dozen. Delivery within Darke and Miami County (Ohio) area only. Willing to bake a specific recipe or search for an allergen-free recipe upon request. Provided by youth member Maddy, age 15. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $30
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center - 2 Tickets item
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center - 2 Tickets item
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center - 2 Tickets
$15

Starting bid

Two General Admission Tickets to National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, located at 50 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Tickets expire 8/31/2025. Estimated Value: $30
Whiskey Stones Set item
Whiskey Stones Set item
Whiskey Stones Set
$10

Starting bid

Includes 8 chillable whiskey stones, 2 rock glasses, 2 felt coasters, tongs, stone carrying bag, and decorative wood storage box. Estimated value $25.
Oriental Trading - $25 Gift Certificate item
Oriental Trading - $25 Gift Certificate item
Oriental Trading - $25 Gift Certificate item
Oriental Trading - $25 Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

$25 Oriental Trading Gift Certificate. Expires 11/20/2025. Estimated Value: $25
Hand-crafted Wooden Bowl item
Hand-crafted Wooden Bowl item
Hand-crafted Wooden Bowl item
Hand-crafted Wooden Bowl
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful hand-crafted wooden bowl by local artisan. Measures 7” x 6”. Estimated value $20.
2 Hours Babysitting item
2 Hours Babysitting item
2 Hours Babysitting
$10

Starting bid

Up to 2 hours of babysitting within a 20 mile radius of Vandalia, Ohio. Service provided by youth member Lynnie, age 13 (not CPR certified). Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $20.
Homemade Brownies item
Homemade Brownies item
Homemade Brownies
$5

Starting bid

One batch of homemade brownies made by youth member Leona, age 14. Delivery available. Winning bidder will receive a certificate with redemption instructions. Estimated value: $10.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!