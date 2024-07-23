Harvest Your Zen's Grand Prize Raffle- Trophy Yard Trailer!

*Click more details if you're on a phone/tablet* Drawing will take place at Harvest Your Zen's 1st Annual Pig Roast at 3:30pm 235310 Deer Creek Ln, Edgar, WI 54426 Need not be present to win. Tickets sold online and at the event. All proceeds go to our ‘Greenhouse Project.’ Our “Greenhouse Project” goal is to raise enough money to buy a greenhouse to grow organically raised fruits and veggies to donate to the local schools. We know nutritional foods are vital to the minds and bodies of growing children.

