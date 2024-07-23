Victory Bridge Foundation

Victory Bridge Foundation

*The Golden Victor Awards 2026

11011 W Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89135, USA

General admission - Individual
$150
General Admission Seating for 1 - Dinner not included
General Admission - Couple
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
General Admission Seating for 2 Dinner not included
Silver Sniper - Individual
$300
Silver-Level Seating for 1 After Party Access Champagne Dinner
Silver Sniper - Couple
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Silver-Level Seating for 2 After Party Access Champagne Dinner
Golden Ranger - Individual
$500
Gold-level Seating​ for 1 After Party​ Champagne Dinner​ ​Red Carpet Photo Op​
Golden Ranger - Couple
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Gold-level Seating​ for 2 After Party​ Champagne Dinner​ ​Red Carpet Photo Op​ Gift​
Captain VIP - Individual
$700
VIP level Seating​ for 1 After Party Champagne Dinner ​Red Carpet Photo Op VIP Lounge Pass​​
Captain VIP - Couple
$1,150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Couples Ticket VIP level Seating​ for 2 After Party Champagne Dinner Red Carpet ​Photo Op VIP Lounge Pass​​
After Party - Single Entry
$75
Access to the MMC After Party immediately following the awards!
Photo Op - Single Entry
$250
VIP Lounge Pass - Single Entry
$1,000
Includes open bar
Dinner with The Stars
$10,000
Contact us for more info
1 Star Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Sponsored Table for 5 VIP Lounge Pass for w/Open Bar Invitation to VIP Meet & Greet Reception​​ Press Release Announcing Sponsorship Quarter Page ad in Program
2 Star Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsored Table for 8 VIP Lounge Pass w/Open Bar Invitation to VIP Meet & Greet Reception Press Release Announcing Sponsorship 1/2 Page ad in Program
3 Star Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Sponsored Table for 10 ​10 Minute Speaking Opportunity Invitation to VIP Meet & Greet Reception​ Social Media Recognition from Celebrity Guests Exclusive access to VIP Lounge​ 1/2 Page ad in Program Press Release Announcing Sponsorship Logo on Red Carpet Step & Repeat
4 Star Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets
Sponsored Table for 15 ​10 Minute Speaking Opportunity Invitation to VIP Meet & Greet Reception​​ Social Media Recognition from Celebrity Guests Exclusive access to VIP Lounge​ Full-page ad in evening program Judging Opportunities Email sent out to VBF's email list Dinner with the Stars Logo on Red Carpet Step & Repeat
