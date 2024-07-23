The Golden Victor Awards 2026

General Admission Seating for 1 -
Dinner not included
General Admission - Couple
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Silver Sniper - Individual
$300
Silver-Level Seating for 1
After Party Access
Champagne Dinner
Silver Sniper - Couple
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Silver-Level Seating for 2
After Party Access
Champagne Dinner
Golden Ranger - Individual
$500
Gold-level Seating for 1
After Party
Champagne Dinner
Red Carpet Photo Op
Golden Ranger - Couple
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Gold-level Seating for 2
After Party
Champagne Dinner
Red Carpet Photo Op
Gift
Captain VIP - Individual
$700
VIP level Seating for 1
After Party
Champagne Dinner
Red Carpet Photo Op
VIP Lounge Pass
Captain VIP - Couple
$1,150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Couples Ticket
VIP level Seating for 2
After Party
Champagne Dinner
Red Carpet Photo Op
VIP Lounge Pass
After Party - Single Entry
$75
Access to the MMC After Party immediately following the awards!
Photo Op - Single Entry
$250
VIP Lounge Pass - Single Entry
$1,000
Includes open bar
Dinner with The Stars
$10,000
Contact us for more info
1 Star Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Sponsored Table for 5
VIP Lounge Pass for w/Open Bar
Invitation to VIP Meet & Greet Reception
Press Release Announcing Sponsorship
Quarter Page ad in Program
2 Star Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsored Table for 8
VIP Lounge Pass w/Open Bar
Invitation to VIP Meet & Greet Reception
Press Release Announcing Sponsorship
1/2 Page ad in Program
3 Star Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Sponsored Table for 10
10 Minute Speaking Opportunity
Invitation to VIP Meet & Greet Reception
Social Media Recognition from Celebrity Guests
Exclusive access to VIP Lounge
1/2 Page ad in Program
Press Release Announcing Sponsorship
Logo on Red Carpet Step & Repeat
4 Star Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets
Sponsored Table for 15
10 Minute Speaking Opportunity
Invitation to VIP Meet & Greet Reception
Social Media Recognition from Celebrity Guests
Exclusive access to VIP Lounge
Full-page ad in evening program
Judging Opportunities
Email sent out to VBF's email list
Dinner with the Stars
Logo on Red Carpet Step & Repeat
Add a donation for Victory Bridge Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!