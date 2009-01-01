Ultimate Sports 3rd - 4th Graders (2nd Session)

We are pleased to offer this class to 3rd and 4th grade students for 6 Thursdays - Oct. 26 - Dec. 14

(10/26, 11/2, 11/9, 11/30, 12/7, 12/14)





There will be a $72 fee per student for the session, which can be paid before the class starts via Zeffy or in person. The class will be held at Watermark. There will be a 12 person limit to this class. Then there will be wait list.





If you are paying with cash please bring an envelope (with your name and activity on it) to the school. POW! has a mailbox in the school office that you may place it in, or your child can give the envelope to their teacher and they can place it in the POW! mailbox. Please email Jen Neill @ [email protected] to let her know to expect something in the POW! mailbox.





𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

Build mental and physical strength through structured play

Improve communication skills through team building games and activities

Build a positive relationship with physical activity regardless of athletic ability

Inspire creativity by working with student athletes to invent and implement new games

HAVE FUN!

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞:

Hey there, I’m Coach Cody. I have been spending my time with youth sports and entertainment in the Pittsburgh community since 2008. My passion of leading a healthy, active, and adventurous life has inspired me to encourage others to do the same. My personal mission is to enrich lives, connect the community, and build physical and mental strength in a supportive and inclusive environment through PLAY. More information can be found on my website linked here, www.playnowpgh.com