Africompassion Gifting Machine Fundraiser

School uniform for one child
$30

Africompassion pays 80% of the cost of uniforms, allowing families to afford a nice set of clothing for their children to attend school. This consists of a sweater, shirt, shorts or dress, and tie, and PE t-shirt and shorts. We will need to provide another 100 uniforms for the new school year.

Area of greatest need
$25

Please use these funds in areas of greatest need. Sometimes emergency medical funds are needed, school supplies and expenses, food, and construction funding are typical needs.

Sponsor a child's education for one year.
$360

Become a sponsor! Help a child for a year with a school uniform, books, teacher's salary and meals. If you would like to setup monthly payments, copy and past this link in a new browser window: https://bit.ly/afcosponsorchild

Student daily meals - one month
$10

It costs us $10 per month per student to provide two meals, maize porridge for breakfast and rice and beans or ugali and beans for lunch!

Teacher's salary one week
$60

A trained teacher makes about $240 per month!

Basic textbooks classroom set
$250

A classroom set of basic textbooks will cost about $250

General school supplies
$50

Classroom wall posters, books, scissors, colored pencils, crayons, construction paper, and everything a school needs!

