Africompassion Gifting Machine Fundraiser

Africompassion pays 80% of the cost of uniforms, allowing families to afford a nice set of clothing for their children to attend school. This consists of a sweater, shirt, shorts or dress, and tie, and PE t-shirt and shorts. We will need to provide another 100 uniforms for the new school year.
Please use these funds in areas of greatest need. Sometimes emergency medical funds are needed, school supplies and expenses, food, and construction funding are typical needs.
Become a sponsor! Help a child for a year with a school uniform, books, teacher's salary and meals. If you would like to setup monthly payments, copy and past this link in a new browser window: https://bit.ly/afcosponsorchild
It costs us $10 per month per student to provide two meals, maize porridge for breakfast and rice and beans or ugali and beans for lunch!
A trained teacher makes about $240 per month!
A classroom set of basic textbooks will cost about $250
Classroom wall posters, books, scissors, colored pencils, crayons, construction paper, and everything a school needs!
