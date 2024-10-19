Division 8 West Spirit Gear

Are YOU prepared to cheer your heart out, scream and shout all day long, show off your spirit, and create the most memorable day of your life at Fall Rally North?! At Six Flags Discovery Kingdom not only are you able show your spirit but to also meet Key Clubbers from ALL over Northern California and Northern Nevada!





WHEN: Saturday, October 19th, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

WHERE: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom | 1001 Fairgrounds Dr, Vallejo, CA 94589

PREORDER DEADLINE: Sunday, September 8th, 2024 | 11:59PM