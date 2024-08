You are invited to join us for Shopping, Sipping, and Socializing at the beautiful Evansville Country Club!

6:00pm to 8:30pm





The first 100 attendees receive a Brinker's Swag Bag.





Frank's 360 Photo Booth will be there!





Silent Auction, Hors-d'oeuvre's, Cash Bar, and Shopping with Local Vendors





ALL MONEY RAISED STAYS RIGHT HERE IN THE TRI-STATE TO SUPPORT INDIVIDUALS LIVING WITH MS AND THEIR FAMILIES