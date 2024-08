We are raising money for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation based on Salt Lake City, UT. The money we raise for Huntsman goes directly to their Kathryn F. Kirk Center for Women's Cancer. This raffle is a part of our biggest fundraising event, Derby Days. Derby Days is a weeklong competition between sororities to raise money for the cause. The prizes this year are a $300 lululemon gift card and a $200 Pickle and Pig gift card.