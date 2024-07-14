FIRST Lego League Explore Summer camp provided by FRC Team 9032

When: Half day camp from:

July 15-19 (8 AM - noon)





Where: 200 Cascade Pointe Ln,Suite# 105, Cary, NC, 27513





Who: Students in (rising) Grades 2-4 (ages 6-10).

July 4th Sale: Use code 25OFF to get $25 discount per registration

expires:07/14/2024

Camp Details: This camp allows for students ages 6-10 to actively engage in STEM and learn about robotics as a beginner. Students will learn using SPIKE Prime sets. They will get to experience programming, using their imagination, building, and teamwork as they create full FLL robots.





Lunch will NOT be provided. Nut free snacks will be provided. Students will need to bring a water bottle.





Please read the camp policy and terms and conditions





Got questions? [email protected]







