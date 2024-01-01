PS 107 Track Jacket Orders

Congratulations on earning your PS 107 Track Jacket!
To order a PS 107 Track Jacket, please use this form. The cost is $35 per jacket.
If you have already received your track jacket this year, we also ask that you use this form to cover the cost of the track jacket.
Parents can earn jackets by running in races too, so don't forget to add in a jacket for yourself if you ran a race!
Families in need of financial assistance for a track jacket, please reach out to Pamela Rosenberg, director@psafterschool.org
, for financial support. Best,Coach Diane, Coach Mary Vines, Coach Katie, Coach Jen, Coach Sharon, and Coach Leslie