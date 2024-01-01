Public School 107 PTA
PS 107 Track Jacket Orders

Congratulations on earning your PS 107 Track Jacket!

To order a PS 107 Track Jacket, please use this form. The cost is $35 per jacket.

If you have already received your track jacket this year, we also ask that you use this form to cover the cost of the track jacket.


*Reminder*
 Parents can earn jackets by running in races too, so don't forget to add in a jacket for yourself if you ran a race!

Families in need of financial assistance for a track jacket, please reach out to Pamela Rosenberg, director@psafterschool.org, for financial support.
 
Best,
Coach Diane, Coach Mary Vines, Coach Katie, Coach Jen, Coach Sharon, and Coach Leslie
