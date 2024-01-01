2024 Spring Fundraiser

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at the Jenks Ranch And Equine Rescue’s Spring fundraising event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there!





Every vendor and/or sponsorship registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can provide a loving, safe, compassionate, new start for all of the animals in our care.





Our mission: Jenks Ranch and Rescue is a 501.c3 non-profit rescue dedicated to taking in abandoned, unwanted, abused, and neglected animals great and small. Giving the individual animal the veterinary, supportive and loving care they need to prepare them for a future loving and caring home.





Additionally, we assist with the prevention of future abandoned and abused animals by educating pet owners and future generations how to respect, conserve, care, and protect animals and the environment they live in.





Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.