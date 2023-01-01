Harry Taylor Jazz Concert - Dec 12th 7pm-9pm

About the Band

Harry-Taylor Jazz (H-T Jazz) is the latest offswing/offspring of the Ferndale Community Concert Band and a younger sibling of the already recognized M-1 Jazz Collective. Harry-Taylor Jazz was established by Harry Taylor, Band Leader, in 2023. T-M Jazz stands on the shoulders of Charlie Parker, and Dizzy Gillespie. In addition, H-T Jazz is building on the strong legacy of improvisation carried on through Miles Davis' Combo and Art Blakey, and the Jazz Messengers right up to the recently departed Wayne Shorter.