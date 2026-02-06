E4E Wine List 2026

Grenache

Grenache stands as the defining grape of the Southern Rhône, known for its vibrant fruit and balance. This blend is led by 75% Grenache for red raspberry notes, supported by 15% Tempranillo for dark cherry and 10% Mataro for Bing cherry and structure. Medium-bodied and fruit-driven, it pairs easily with chicken, pork, fish, cheeses, and fruit, and shows especially well when served slightly chilled.