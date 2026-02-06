E4E Wine List 2026

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Grenache
Grenache stands as the defining grape of the Southern Rhône, known for its vibrant fruit and balance. This blend is led by 75% Grenache for red raspberry notes, supported by 15% Tempranillo for dark cherry and 10% Mataro for Bing cherry and structure. Medium-bodied and fruit-driven, it pairs easily with chicken, pork, fish, cheeses, and fruit, and shows especially well when served slightly chilled.
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Translated is little green. It has long been valued as a blending grape, traditionally paired with Cabernet Sauvignon to enhance tannin, structure, color, and depth. When given center stage, it reveals a darker, more expressive side—layered with blackberry, plum, and black currant. Medium to full-bodied, this wine carries intensity and balance. It is naturally paired with beef, pork, and assertive cheeses.
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Tempranillo is Spain’s signature grape, prized for its balance, versatility, and depth. Medium-bodied with a pronounced dark cherry character, it stands confidently on its own while also playing an important role in many Spanish blends, where it contributes texture, color, and structure. This wine pairs beautifully with beef, pork, chicken in dark sauces, and grilled meats
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A full-bodied Bordeaux-style blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot, and Cabernet Franc. Dark in color and rich in structure, wine offers a subtle nod to New Orleans through its depth and character. Best enjoyed with beef, grilled pork, hearty dishes, and aged cheeses.
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This is a big, dry wine built to age, blending five grape varieties for structure and intensity. Expect dark, concentrated fruit—blackberry, dark cherry, blueberry, and plum—with firm tannins that smooth out nicely after about an hour in the glass. El Jefe shines with beef-heavy meals and bold cheeses. The 2018 vintage took home a gold medal, and this wine is shaping up to follow in its footsteps.
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