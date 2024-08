Spring Fundraiser Dinner

SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 2024

THE SUMMIT DOVER

302 E Slingluff Ave, Dover, OH 44622





Proceeds go toward supporting

the orphans of Kasungu Malawi





Doors Open/Silent Auction at 5p

Meal Served at 6p

Program at 7p

Invisible Black Light Chalk Drawing by Christy Bloom at 7:30p





MENU

Choice of roast beef or pulled pork, served with scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll and butter, cole slaw, cake & beverage





For more information call Rick Bloom Jr. at (330) 340-2327