Jazmine's Memorial Hike

Jazmine's Journey Memorial Hike





Join us for Jazmine's Journey Memorial Hike, a heartfelt event dedicated to childhood cancer research and supporting families affected by pediatric cancer. Your participation will not only honor Jazmine's memory but also contribute to kickstarting our nonprofit, a 501(c)3 organization committed to making a difference. Help us raise funds for essential resources to run the nonprofit successfully and make a lasting impact in the fight against pediatric cancer. Together, lets take steps towards a brighter future for these brave young warriors and their families.





The check-in will begin at 7 am at North Mountain Visitor Center. We will be using TRAIL 100. We will send an email the day before the hike with a map and your exact check-in time. To keep the trail safe, we may need to spread out the check-in time so everyone is not hiking at the same time.





At check-in you will be given ONE raffle ticket. You have the option of purchasing more raffle tickets online. However, it must be done two days prior to the event. There will be different prizes to win that has been generously donated by companies for this event. Stay tuned on Facebook for posts with updated raffle items.





Remember, to drink plenty of water the day prior and the day of the hike. Bring sunscreen, and a hat, and dress accordingly.





If you have an questions please feel free to reach out to us.

[email protected]





You can see pictures and Jazmine's story on Facebook:JazminesJourney.

Be sure to check out our website

www.jazminesjourney.com





Sign up for newsletters to be up to date on what we are doing. There is also a form to fill out if you are interested in being apart of Jazmine's Journey.







