Helping Publishers to Better Understand Their Audiences and Tell a Data Narrative to Unlock the Full Potential of CTV Advertising and Drive Revenue

Dive into the key concepts of supply addressability, inventory merchandising, and empowering a publisher to sell their audiences effectively at scale for this special OTT.X Wednesday Webinar on May 29th.

Join ElementalTV’s Chief Revenue Officer, Albert Yu & Chief Strategy Officer, Shafi Mustafa for a deep dive into how publishers can better understand their audiences from a media buyer’s perspective.













The session will explore in detail tools which empower publishers to delve deep into the data of their audiences, enabling effective merchandising and strategic selling of their audience segments.





Learn how unifying data, context, and activation can enable CTV publishers to adopt an audience-centric revenue model, connecting with audiences across CTV to maximize monetization like never before.





If you’re a CTV publisher, don’t miss this opportunity to explore tools & tactics to better understand your audience and effectively merchandise inventory for driving revenue growth.







