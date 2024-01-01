Logo
Saint Basil the Great Church
Group Tickets

1100 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077, USA

Experience the vibrant culture and flavors of Greece at the Houston Greek Fest with our exclusive Group Ticket option! Treat your customers, family, friends, or employees to a memorable outing filled with delicious food, lively music, traditional dances, and cultural activities. Buying Group tickets not only guarantees a fun-filled day at the festival but also fosters camaraderie and appreciation among your group members. Don't miss this opportunity to create lasting memories and enjoy a taste of Greece together at the Houston Greek Fest!

