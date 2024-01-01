Experience the vibrant culture and flavors of Greece at the Houston Greek Fest with our exclusive Group Ticket option! Treat your customers, family, friends, or employees to a memorable outing filled with delicious food, lively music, traditional dances, and cultural activities. Buying Group tickets not only guarantees a fun-filled day at the festival but also fosters camaraderie and appreciation among your group members. Don't miss this opportunity to create lasting memories and enjoy a taste of Greece together at the Houston Greek Fest!