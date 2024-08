Summer Academy 2024: Lights, Camera Action!





Join us this summer for a week of singing, dancing, creating, and FUN!

Ages 7-16: All students will be divided into classes by age.





Monday June 10-Friday June 14

9:00 AM-12:00 PM

First Lutheran Church, Milford IA





If you are in need of scholarship assistance, please email Jessica at jess@okobojiperformingarts for more information and registration.