Team Sponsorship

As we get set to launch youth soccer in the city of Fort White, this is your opportunity to help us while also increasing your business' visibility.



Sponsorship offers tangible benefits to both the sponsor and the sponsored: Equipment and uniforms are the obvious gains for the teams, while name-recognition, and visibility are the obvious ones for the sponsor. But did you know that in addition to having your business' name recognized, sponsors of youth sports are also highly-regarded among community members? Often, such sponsorships lead to deeper ties with the community and local government, which in turn can become new or bigger business opportunities. But the added benefits also translate to the sponsored youth. They gain a sense of pride knowing that they are valued by the local businesses and they train and compete harder when they feel part of a larger team.



Of course those are just some of the clearer examples of the cooperative partnership that sponsorship provides. Tax deductions, trophy plaques, memorabilia, team-photos, and great memories are some of the others things that will come your way when you sponsor a team. So don't wait any longer! Sponsor your team today and come meet us on the field!