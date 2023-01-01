14th Annual Clive Barnes Award Ceremony

The 14th Annual Clive Barnes Awards will recognize Dance and Theatre

Finalists and announce the Winners for the 2023 nomination season.





Please join us as we celebrate our 2023 Finalists; Michael de la Nuez

(American Ballet Theatre), Jordan Dobson (A Beautiful Noise),

Liam Pearce (How to Dance in Ohio), Jake Roxander

(American Ballet Theatre), Frances Lorraine Samson

(Limon Dance Company), Mac Twining (Christopher Williams),

Lark White (Covenant), Anna Zavelson (The Light in the Piazza)





We are thrilled to have an illustrious group of awards presenters, including

Tony Award-winning actress Nina Arianda.



The evening will also feature live performances by acclaimed guest artists

Chris Bloom, Mira Nadon, and more!